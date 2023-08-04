Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here

    Up for auction is the Yamaha baby grand piano that Freddie Mercury used to write songs for Queen, including Bohemian Rhapsody.
     

    Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    The highlight of an upcoming auction of the singer's possessions is the Yamaha baby grand piano that Freddie Mercury used to write and create some of Queen's most well-known songs, including Bohemian Rhapsody. For the next month, the black lacquered piano will be on display at the central London Sotheby's auction house alongside nearly 30,000 other items, including artwork, clothing, furniture, photos, handwritten lyrics, and other items that belonged to the singer and showcased his eclectic interests and tastes. The free exhibition showcases Mercury’s private and public worlds, from his gold and platinum discs and flamboyant stage costumes to personal Polaroid photographs, hip flasks, and a travel Scrabble board that he took with him on tour.

    “Freddie was a hoarder, he didn’t throw anything away,” said Thomas Williams, a Sotheby’s director. Soon after admitting in a statement that he had Aids and urged his followers to join "the fight against this terrible disease," the "Bohemian Rhapsody" singer passed away in 1991 at the age of 45. One of his closest and most dependable friends, Mary Austin, received Garden Lodge, his residence in Kensington, together with all of its possessions. Austin has now made the decision to sell everything, 32 years after his passing. Between £7.6 million and £11 million are anticipated to be raised at the auction, with estimates ranging from approximately £20 for a ceramic ornament to up to £3 million for the baby grand.

    However, many others will get the opportunity to place a bid for a small portion of Freddie, according to Williams. The exhibition is divided up into 15 halls at Sotheby's according to themes. Mercury spent seven trips to Japan and brought back a collection of art and items that he was fascinated by and passionate about. At Garden Lodge, Mercury had a unique Japanese-style drawing room that served as his personal retreat and contained cabinets with lacquer boxes, tea sets, and vases with Koi carp decorations. Additionally, Mercury gathered about 50 silk kimonos, some of which he wore live.

