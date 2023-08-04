'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child

'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung are expecting their second child, confirmed by MSteam Entertainment. The couple are thrilled with the confirmation as they were expecting another child. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and his wife Lee Min-jung are expecting their second child, as confirmed by MSteam Entertainment on August 4. The agency mentioned in a statement, "It is true that Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child." The agency also mentioned that both Lee Min-jung and her husband, Lee Byung-hun, are thrilled about the news as they had been hoping for a second child. “Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are happy about this as both of them were wishing [for a second child]” the statement read.

About the couple

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung are renowned South Korean actors with successful careers in the entertainment industry. Lee Byung-hun has gained international recognition for his versatile roles in both films and television dramas. He has starred in numerous critically acclaimed works, such as 'Joint Security Area', 'Inside Men', and 'A Bittersweet Life'. Lee Min-jung is also a prominent actress known for her talent and beauty. She has captivated audiences with her performances in popular dramas like 'Boys Over Flowers' and 'Cunning Single Lady'. The talented couple got married on August 10, 2013, and they have been admired for their love and support for each other. They welcomed their first child, a son in 2015. Their recent news of expecting their second child has delighted fans, who eagerly anticipate their growing family and continued success in their careers.

Lee Byung-hun on 'Squid Game 2'

Lee Byung-hun's portrayal of Front Man in the hit series 'Squid Game' brought him immense popularity. In a recent interview, he shared insights about the show's second season. Surprisingly, the actor revealed that the series' director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had never planned for a second season when creating the show. This revelation has left fans curious about the future of the beloved series and what new twists and turns might unfold in the upcoming episodes.

“After wrapping up Squid Game, we went out for dinner. Over dinner, I asked him what it was like for him to make a series. He was like, ‘I’ve lost six teeth due to stress. I’m never doing a television show again’. But it was the show’s global success that got him to make a sequel,” Lee revealed.

