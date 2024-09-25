Boney Kapoor 'converted' to a South Indian; says Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Devara' release

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her South Indian roots in The Great Indian Kapil Show, revealing how her father, Boney Kapoor, embraced South Indian culture after marrying Sridevi. She humorously mentioned how their family blended North and South Indian traditions

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared insights about her South Indian heritage during her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the promotional video, she discussed how her father, producer Boney Kapoor, embraced South Indian culture after falling in love with her mother, Sridevi, who grew up in Chennai. While Sridevi's father was reportedly Tamilian, her mother spoke Telugu.

In the promo, Janhvi humorously noted that her Punjabi father "converted" his culinary preferences after marrying Sridevi, stating he began having idli and sambar for breakfast instead of the traditional parathas. She also mentioned that her mother adapted to her husband's North Indian background, to the point where she would engage in typical North Indian arguments.

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked Jr NTR to name his favorite actress from the North, to which he affectionately responded that it was always Sridevi. Saif Ali Khan chimed in, claiming that Sridevi was also his answer for the South.

Boney and Sridevi tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Tragically, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, after a drowning incident in her hotel room. Since then, both Janhvi and Boney have fondly remembered her.

Janhvi is set to appear in a new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film, Devara: Part 1. Scheduled for release on September 27, Devara marks Jr NTR's 30th film and is notable as his first solo project in six years, following his success with RRR. The film is an epic action saga set in coastal regions, weaving thrilling and emotionally charged events within a historical backdrop, focusing on a lead character who becomes a defender of the oppressed and a menace to wrongdoers. This film also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu film debuts.

