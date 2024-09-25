Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty enjoys Kayaking adventure with family near Kundapura

    Rishab Shetty, known for his dedication to work and family, recently enjoyed a boating trip with his wife and kids in Kundapura's scenic backwaters. Despite shooting for Kantara Chapter 2, he prioritizes family time, reflecting a strong balance between his professional and personal life.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Divine Star Rishab Shetty, known for his disciplined work ethic, is also a devoted family man. No matter how hectic his schedule is, he always makes time for his wife Pragati and their children. Despite being busy with the shoot of his much-anticipated movie Kantara Chapter 2, Rishab ensures to spend quality time with his loved ones on weekends. Recently, after a week of intense work, he took his family on a boating trip.

    The actor, fondly called Shetru, was seen kayaking with his wife and kids in the scenic backwaters near Saligrama, in Kundapura taluk. The boat ride took them through the lush mangrove forests, a popular spot for tourists post-monsoon. Rishab believes in the importance of dedicating one day a week to family, regardless of professional commitments.

    Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes!

    Currently, Rishab is shooting for Kantara Chapter 2,, and even during filming, he manages to explore picturesque locations nearby with his family. The boating trip in Kundapur was one such memorable outing, where they enjoyed the serene beauty of nature while bonding over the weekend.

    Kundapur, Rishab's hometown, is a place of many wonders. A few days ago, he introduced Tannur to his close friend Jr. NTR, showing him around the area’s landmarks, including the temple. Rishab's commitment to family is evident, as he ensures that his wife and children accompany him wherever he goes. 

    Watch: Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral

    After the massive success of Kantara, Rishab also took his family on their first international trip to Dubai, where they enjoyed 20 days of sightseeing and fun. The actor believes in celebrating every festival with his family, a tradition he holds dear.

    Another notable family man in the Kannada film industry is Rocking Star Yash. Despite being a pan-India star, Yash is known for always being with his wife Radhika and their children. Like Rishab, Yash also makes sure to celebrate all festivals at home and spends quality time with his family.

