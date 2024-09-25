Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FIRST look OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer to release on THIS date

    The eagerly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for a Diwali release, carrying forward the cherished horror-comedy legacy. Directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, the film guarantees an exciting experience filled with a spooky ambiance, humor, and memorable music

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FIRST look OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer to release on THIS date ATG
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Fans of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise can finally celebrate as the first glimpse of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been unveiled, promising an exciting release for Diwali. With the captivating tagline “Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali,” this installment is set to deliver a thrilling and spooky cinematic experience, continuing the legacy of its beloved predecessors. Directed by the talented Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, the film is expected to be a major hit this festive season.

    Following the phenomenal success of the previous films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to present a fresh and engaging storyline that will captivate audiences. Known for its unique blend of horror, humor, and catchy music, this film promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, lighting up theatres across the nation. Fans can anticipate the series' trademark spine-chilling thrills and witty dialogues, making this Diwali release particularly special.

    In a recent official statement, Director Anees Bazmee addressed the upcoming box office clash between his film and Singham Again. Both movies are scheduled to be major Diwali blockbusters this year, leading to speculations that the team behind the Kartik Aaryan-led horror-comedy approached director Rohit Shetty about possibly postponing the release of the cop drama.

    ALSO READ: 'His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh

    Bazmee expressed his enthusiasm for the box office competition, indicating his eagerness for both films to perform well. He emphasized that he does not allow business discussions to interfere with his creative process, noting that as a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, his focus remains on crafting compelling stories. He clarified that his earlier statements had been misinterpreted, reaffirming his excitement for both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and recognizing the talent behind both films.

    ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl

    Teaming up once again with Kartik Aaryan, Anees promised that this new film will differ significantly from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). He assured fans that it would be “much better, bigger, more entertaining and engaging” compared to its predecessor. He also mentioned that the production has been elevated in terms of story and visual effects, indicating that it has been made on a much larger scale.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, with Vidya Balan making her return to the franchise, alongside Madhuri Dixit. This time, Kartik is paired with Triptii Dimri.

    On the other hand, Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and features Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film also boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

    As Diwali approaches, both films are expected to draw significant attention, igniting the excitement of moviegoers eager for festive entertainment.

