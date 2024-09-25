Sobhita Dhulipala speaks about 'Intimate' engagement with Naga Chaitanya ahead of wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala is capturing hearts with her recent engagement to Naga Chaitanya, bringing traditional wedding vibes to the forefront. The Made in Heaven star aims for a simple, intimate celebration, reflecting her deep-rooted Telugu heritage

Sobhita Dhulipala is setting the bar high for wedding goals following her engagement to Naga Chaitanya. The Made in Heaven star revealed that her upcoming wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, honoring her roots. She emphasized her desire for a low-key celebration, favoring a warm and simple atmosphere over grand expectations.

During an interview with Galatta India, Sobhita reflected on the intimate nature of her engagement ceremony, which was a stark contrast to the usual Bollywood glamour. She expressed that the day felt incredibly special to her, stating that she approached the moment without any significant expectations or elaborate plans. For her, the experience was relaxed, sweet, and filled with warmth. She felt that when beautiful moments occur, there’s no need for embellishments; the essence of the occasion itself was fulfilling.

She also shared her views on what an ideal marriage would encompass. Sobhita conveyed her deep attachment to her cultural roots and traditions, revealing that she has always envisioned Telugu elements playing a crucial role in significant moments of her life.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 during a private ceremony at Chay’s residence in Hyderabad. The couple’s joy was beautifully captured in a series of photographs shared by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, on social media. He announced their engagement, expressing happiness at welcoming Sobhita into their family and wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness. He noted that this date, marked as 8.8.8, symbolized the beginning of infinite love.

The news of their engagement has sparked discussions on social media, leading to a divide between Chay’s fans and those of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

