Lifestyle

8 ways to remove mold and keep bathroom cabinets clean

Baking soda and water

Make a paste by mixing 1 teaspoon of baking soda in water and apply it on the cabinet. Leave it for a while and then scrub it with a cloth.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a disinfectant. Pour 3% hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle and spray it on the mold-affected cabinet. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wipe it off.

Vinegar and water solution

Mix half vinegar and half water in a spray bottle and spray it on the affected area of the cabinet. Wipe it off after a while.

Bleach and water solution

Mix 1 cup bleach in 1 gallon of water and apply it on the moldy cabinet. Leave it for 10-15 minutes, then clean it with a sponge.

Tea Tree Oil

Mix 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil in 1 cup of water and pour it into a spray bottle and spray it on the fungus. It does not need to be wiped.

Use a dehumidifier

Controlling humidity is very important to prevent mold growth. The humidity level can be reduced by using a dehumidifier in the bathroom.

Rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is also effective in cleaning mold. Soak a cloth in rubbing alcohol and rub it on the affected area. This cleans the cabinet as well as eliminates bacteria.

