8 ways to remove mold and keep bathroom cabinets clean

Lifestyle
Make a paste by mixing 1 teaspoon of baking soda in water and apply it on the cabinet. Leave it for a while and then scrub it with a cloth.
Hydrogen peroxide is a disinfectant. Pour 3% hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle and spray it on the mold-affected cabinet. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wipe it off.
Mix half vinegar and half water in a spray bottle and spray it on the affected area of the cabinet. Wipe it off after a while.
Mix 1 cup bleach in 1 gallon of water and apply it on the moldy cabinet. Leave it for 10-15 minutes, then clean it with a sponge.
Mix 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil in 1 cup of water and pour it into a spray bottle and spray it on the fungus. It does not need to be wiped.
Controlling humidity is very important to prevent mold growth. The humidity level can be reduced by using a dehumidifier in the bathroom.
Rubbing alcohol is also effective in cleaning mold. Soak a cloth in rubbing alcohol and rub it on the affected area. This cleans the cabinet as well as eliminates bacteria.