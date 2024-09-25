Lifestyle
Every woman desires gold jewelry. But after a certain time, they become old.
If your gold jewelry has turned black, we have brought you some hacks, with the help of which you can instantly clean everything from chains to bangles.
Use liquid detergent to clean gold jewelry. First, soak the jewelry in the liquid, then clean it with a brush. The jewelry will start to shine in 5 minutes.
For this, prepare a solution by mixing toothpaste in water and clean the jewelry with it. This cleans the dirt on the jewelry well.
You can use vinegar to clean jewelry. Add some baking soda and clean the jewelry using that mixture. This will make the jewelry shine.
For this, squeeze a lemon in half a bowl of warm water and soak the jewelry in it for 20-30 minutes. This will clean the jewelry.
You can clean jewelry using turmeric, add turmeric to a little water and let it boil, then add detergent powder and clean the jewelry with a brush.