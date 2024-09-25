US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress, has endorsed Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris for the forthcoming US presidential election in November. The 34-year-old actress revealed that her preference for Harris over Republican nominee Donald Trump is motivated mainly by the subject of abortion. Lawrence is simultaneously working on two documentaries about women's rights.

During an interview with People, the Causeway actress stated, “Abortion is literally on the ballot. I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate, and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video]

The actress, who strongly advocates feminism, also revealed how internet trolls frequently questioned her educational credentials whenever she attempted to express her political views. She said, “As online trolls like to point out, every time I get involved in politics, I didn’t go to school. I dropped out of middle school, so I don’t have a classic education. So storytelling is where I get most of my education.”

The actress with her own production company, Excellent Cadaver, continued, “That’s the beautiful, amazing thing about film and documentaries. Hearing facts or listening to the news, hearing certain things happen, it is very easy to forget until you actually see human existence and you see what’s going on. I think that’s when minds can be changed.”

Lawrence is working on two documentaries in preparation for the November elections. One is Bread and Roses, which will follow the lives of three Afghan women living under Taliban authority. Sahra Mani, an Afghan filmmaker, directs the film co-produced by Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours'

The second documentary, Zurawski v Texas, will tell the tale of the women who sued the state of Texas following the Roe v Wade court battle. Lawrence stated in the same interview that the documentary will focus on the human aspect of political tyranny.

She added, “They put it on display so that it doesn’t happen to other women. They’re not thinking about their suffering. They’re using their suffering to help other people, and it’s heroic.”

The actress continued, “Women are dying” and mentioned that Zurawski v Texas could “enlighten people’s idea of what abortion is and why certain people need abortions — and why it’s so important to keep lawmakers out of families and out of people’s doctors’ offices…These laws are made by random white men, and they’re not made by healthcare providers.”

At the end of her interview, the 34-year-old actress stated that she wants both of her documentary films resonate with the audience and urge people to contact their leaders, give, volunteer, and, most importantly, “Take action by voting. The most important thing that we can do right now is just vote.”

Latest Videos