Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohanpreet Singh breaks silence on Neha Kakkar divorce rumours: "Logon ka kaam hai..."

    Rohanpreet was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his divorce from Neha Kakkar. He said that 'rumours are rumours' and that people should not take them personally in their relationships.

    Rohanpreet Singh breaks silence on Neha Kakkar divorce rumours: "Logon ka kaam hai..." RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Singers Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar have been in the news recently as rumors of them getting divorced are making rounds all over the internet. Many fans are speculating that the couple is going through a rough patch in their marriage and this might lead to separation. 

    Rohanpreet was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his divorce from Neha Kakkar. He said that 'rumours are rumours' and that people should not take them personally in their relationships. Talking to Instant Bollywood, Rohanpreet said, "Wo toh bas banayi baatein hai..kal koi kuch kahega, parso koi kuch bolega. Toh usse aapko apne personal rishton pe asar nahi hone dena chahiye. (Tomorrow, someone will say one thing, and the next day, some other thing. These are all made-up things and it shouldn't affect a person's relationship."

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

     

    The artist also believes that these kinds of rumors shouldn't disturb people. It's people's job to talk in this way; instead, one should disregard it and concentrate on living their life. 

    He said, "Logon ka kaam hai, unko karne do agar unhe maza aa raha yeh karke. Hamari jo life hai, chal rahi hai usse hum apne hisaab se jeete hai. Toh dono alag alag honi chahiye. Baat ussi ki hoti hai jisme joi baat ho. Toh baat hoti rehni chahiye jisse pata chalega ke aap grow kar rahe hai. (If people are enjoying talking about this, let them. It is our life and it is going on. Personal and professional life should be different. People only talk about those who are worth talking about. It shows that we are growing in our life)."

     

     

    However, Rohanpreet recently shut down all the rumors and speculations by posting a fun and upbeat video with his wife Neha Kakkar wishing her a happy birthday. In a video he posted of the two of them dancing to Kaala Maal, he wrote, "My Personal Hussan! @nehakakkar." Fans are delighted to hear that things are good with the couple because the two of them seem to be happy together in the video.

    In 2020, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar tied the knot. In August 2020, the pair got together in Chandigarh to film a song video. Neha wrote Nehu Ka Vyah during that period.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump RBA

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FIRST look OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FIRST look OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer to release on THIS date

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video] RKK

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video]

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress dmn

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

    Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer ATG

    'Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas gcw

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas

    Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe into MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe into MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    football 'All good things must come to an end': France legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football snt

    'All good things must come to an end': French legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump RBA

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

    Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case AJR

    'Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon