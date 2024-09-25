Rohanpreet Singh breaks silence on Neha Kakkar divorce rumours: "Logon ka kaam hai..."

Rohanpreet was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his divorce from Neha Kakkar. He said that 'rumours are rumours' and that people should not take them personally in their relationships.

Singers Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar have been in the news recently as rumors of them getting divorced are making rounds all over the internet. Many fans are speculating that the couple is going through a rough patch in their marriage and this might lead to separation.

Rohanpreet was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his divorce from Neha Kakkar. He said that 'rumours are rumours' and that people should not take them personally in their relationships. Talking to Instant Bollywood, Rohanpreet said, "Wo toh bas banayi baatein hai..kal koi kuch kahega, parso koi kuch bolega. Toh usse aapko apne personal rishton pe asar nahi hone dena chahiye. (Tomorrow, someone will say one thing, and the next day, some other thing. These are all made-up things and it shouldn't affect a person's relationship."

The artist also believes that these kinds of rumors shouldn't disturb people. It's people's job to talk in this way; instead, one should disregard it and concentrate on living their life.

He said, "Logon ka kaam hai, unko karne do agar unhe maza aa raha yeh karke. Hamari jo life hai, chal rahi hai usse hum apne hisaab se jeete hai. Toh dono alag alag honi chahiye. Baat ussi ki hoti hai jisme joi baat ho. Toh baat hoti rehni chahiye jisse pata chalega ke aap grow kar rahe hai. (If people are enjoying talking about this, let them. It is our life and it is going on. Personal and professional life should be different. People only talk about those who are worth talking about. It shows that we are growing in our life)."

However, Rohanpreet recently shut down all the rumors and speculations by posting a fun and upbeat video with his wife Neha Kakkar wishing her a happy birthday. In a video he posted of the two of them dancing to Kaala Maal, he wrote, "My Personal Hussan! @nehakakkar." Fans are delighted to hear that things are good with the couple because the two of them seem to be happy together in the video.

In 2020, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar tied the knot. In August 2020, the pair got together in Chandigarh to film a song video. Neha wrote Nehu Ka Vyah during that period.

Latest Videos