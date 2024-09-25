Kerala: CPI(M) backs political secretary P Sasi amid PV Anvar's allegations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has chosen not to pursue an investigation into the allegations made by MLA PV Anvar against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi. For now, the party has decided to stand by Sasi, with the Chief Minister expressing his support for him amidst continuous attacks from Anvar.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided against launching an inquiry into PV Anvar's allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi. For now, the CPM has chosen to back Sasi. Chief Minister Vijayan has defended Sasi, who has been consistently targeted by Left-independent MLA PV Anvar. CM Vijayan previously asserted that P Sasi, a CPM state committee member, is doing exemplary work as his political secretary, adhering to party directives.

"There was no misconduct on his part. Regardless of who raises these allegations, they can be dismissed with contempt, and no investigation is warranted," Vijayan remarked during a press conference in response to Anvar's accusations.

Meanwhile, Anvar has intensified his pressure on the Chief Minister's Office by escalating his attacks on Ajithkumar and Sasi, bringing up various concerns. He accused Sasi of fostering the perception that Chief Minister Vijayan was responsible for delaying the Vigilance investigation into ADGP Ajith Kumar over allegations of bribery and wealth misappropriation.

The chief minister responded by stating that Sasi is not authorized to act on or accept complaints from Anvar or others without thorough scrutiny. He emphasized that his office would not accommodate illegal demands, and those who refuse such requests would not face dismissal from their positions.

During today's cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister indicated that a further investigation into the Thrissur Pooram disruption incident would be announced soon. Revenue Minister K Rajan called for strict action regarding the controversy. The Chief Minister explained that a decision would be made based on the ADGP's report and the recommendations of the Home Department Secretary.

CM Vijayan informed the cabinet meeting that the ADGP's report on the Thrissur Pooram controversy had been received along with a covering letter from the DGP. Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan raised the CPI's political stance in the cabinet, emphasizing the increasing seriousness of the situation. Rajan stated that circumstances had changed since the ADGP's investigation was first announced, pointing out the growing gravity of the incident. He called for a more thorough investigation and strict action. The Chief Minister explained that further steps would be taken after considering the Home Secretary's recommendations.



