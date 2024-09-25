Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iran's Khamenei declares Hezbollah, Palestinian resistance 'victorious' amid intensifying conflict with Israel

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    In a series of fervent posts on social media platform X, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday proclaimed the triumph of Hezbollah and the resilience of the Palestinian people in their ongoing struggle against Israel. His remarks come amidst heightened military tensions in the region, with both Gaza and Lebanon experiencing significant conflict.

    Khamenei emphasized that Hezbollah stands as a bulwark for Gaza, asserting, “Hezbollah is victorious. The people of Gaza and Palestine are struggling for the sake of God in the true sense of the word.” He characterized the group's actions as a form of jihad, asserting that they are fighting valiantly against what he termed the "infidel and malicious enemy" supported by the United States.

    Highlighting the perceived disparity in resources, Khamenei claimed that while the Israeli military is well-equipped, with substantial financial backing and global media support, the Palestinian resistance fighters and Hezbollah are lacking in comparable capabilities. “Despite this, the victor is the party that is mujahidin in the way of Allah,” he stated, reiterating his support for the Palestinian cause and calling for collective action to restore Palestinian sovereignty and access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    Khamenei’s statements included a critique of the US government, accusing it of duplicity regarding its involvement in the conflict. “The Americans claim: ‘We aren’t involved. We are unaware of things.’ They’re lying! They are both aware and involved,” he declared, indicating that US support for Israel's military operations undermines their claims of non-involvement.

    "The US needs the Zionist regime to be victorious. Because of the upcoming elections, the current US administration needs to show that it is the one that has helped the Zionist regime achieve victory. But they also need the votes of Muslims, so they pretend they’re not involved," he added.

    The situation on the ground remains dire, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where ongoing Israeli airstrikes have resulted in substantial casualties. The Hamas-led health ministry reported that at least 85 people were killed and 104 others injured in the last 24 hours alone. These figures contribute to a staggering total of over 41,495 Palestinian fatalities and more than 96,006 injuries since the conflict escalated on October 7.

    As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that thousands of individuals remain trapped under rubble, with rescue efforts hampered by continuous Israeli bombardment and a critical shortage of resources. Ambulance and civil defense teams are struggling to access affected areas due to the massive amounts of debris and a lack of fuel and heavy equipment.

    The Israeli military continues its ground offensive in Gaza, claiming that 346 soldiers have died in combat during the ongoing operations. The conflict has drawn international attention and condemnation, with calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid access becoming increasingly urgent.

    As tensions escalate and casualties rise, Khamenei's rhetoric reflects Iran's steadfast support for Hezbollah and the Palestinian cause, positioning them as key players in a broader regional struggle against perceived aggression and injustice.

