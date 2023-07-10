BLACKPINK member Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault spark dating rumours; Know details

The famous K-pop group, BLACKPINK member, Lisa is supposedly dating the young CEO of the watch company, TAG Heuer, Frederic Arnault. This is not the first time Lisa is facing dating rumours. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been rumoured to be dating TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault. Her love life has been making headlines again. Previously, it was rumoured the K-pop idol was dating Taeyong of NCT 127. But those rumours were termed 'baseless' by their respective agencies.

As per an online fan community post, Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK was spotted in Paris, as she was seen enjoying her lunch with her friends at a restaurant. Amidst that group, TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault was rumoured to be present. People who saw them believed that they were dating. However, the location of the restaurant in Paris has not been disclosed to the public.

Lisa’s agency YG Entertainment has not responded to any of the rumors yet. Hence, it cannot be that Lisa is really dating Frederic Arnault.

On the other hand, the young CEO was previously spotted at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in LA. He shared a post on his Instagram, saying, "What an amazing evening for the BlackPink concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!! (sic)".

Frédéric Arnault is a prominent figure in the luxury watch industry, serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2018. He is the son of Bernard Arnault, the chairman, and CEO of LVMH, which owns TAG Heuer. With a strong background in engineering and business, Frédéric has brought a fresh and innovative approach to the iconic Swiss watch brand. Under his leadership, there have been technological and digital advancements in the watch company, while staying true to its heritage of precision and craftsmanship.

K-pop supergroup, BLACKPINK member Lisa, is known for her incredible dancing skills and unique style. She is also the South Korean ambassador of Bvlgari. She has been the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram since 2019. However, her personal life has often been a subject of speculation. Various rumors linking her to different celebrities have circulated, sparking curiosity and discussion among fans. She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships and has always chosen to keep her personal life private and maintain a strong focus on her music and performances.

