Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BLACKPINK member Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault spark dating rumours; Know details

    The famous K-pop group, BLACKPINK member, Lisa is supposedly dating the young CEO of the watch company, TAG Heuer, Frederic Arnault. This is not the first time Lisa is facing dating rumours. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    BLACKPINK member Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault spark dating rumours; Know details MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    BLACKPINK member Lisa has been rumoured to be dating TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault. Her love life has been making headlines again. Previously, it was rumoured the K-pop idol was dating Taeyong of NCT 127. But those rumours were termed 'baseless' by their respective agencies.

    As per an online fan community post, Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK was spotted in Paris, as she was seen enjoying her lunch with her friends at a restaurant. Amidst that group, TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault was rumoured to be present. People who saw them believed that they were dating. However, the location of the restaurant in Paris has not been disclosed to the public.

    ALSO READ: Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Lisa’s agency YG Entertainment has not responded to any of the rumors yet. Hence, it cannot be that Lisa is really dating Frederic Arnault.

    On the other hand, the young CEO was previously spotted at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in LA. He shared a post on his Instagram, saying, "What an amazing evening for the BlackPink concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!! (sic)".

    Frédéric Arnault is a prominent figure in the luxury watch industry, serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2018. He is the son of Bernard Arnault, the chairman, and CEO of LVMH, which owns TAG Heuer. With a strong background in engineering and business, Frédéric has brought a fresh and innovative approach to the iconic Swiss watch brand. Under his leadership, there have been technological and digital advancements in the watch company, while staying true to its heritage of precision and craftsmanship.

    K-pop supergroup, BLACKPINK member Lisa, is known for her incredible dancing skills and unique style. She is also the South Korean ambassador of Bvlgari. She has been the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram since 2019. However, her personal life has often been a subject of speculation. Various rumors linking her to different celebrities have circulated, sparking curiosity and discussion among fans. She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships and has always chosen to keep her personal life private and maintain a strong focus on her music and performances.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL

    Deepika Padukones reaction when Ranbir said Its NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl

    Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? ADC

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Stunning Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled snt

    Stunning! Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled

    Recent Stories

    Russias top General Valery Gerasimov makes first appearance since Wagner mutiny (WATCH) snt

    Russia's top general Valery Gerasimov makes first appearance since Wagner mutiny (WATCH)

    Amazon workers planning 3 day strike at UK warehouse during Prime Day event Here is why gcw

    Amazon workers planning 3-day strike at UK warehouse during Prime Day event; Here's why

    Ditch the flakes 7 home remedies to treat and prevent dandruff gcw eai

    Ditch the flakes: 7 home remedies to treat and prevent dandruff

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect 'bikini body' in her latest Instagram post RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect 'bikini body' in her latest Instagram post

    WATCH 'Life threatening' flash floods wreak havoc in New York; sparks emergency snt

    WATCH: 'Life threatening' flash floods wreak havoc in New York; sparks emergency

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon