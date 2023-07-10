Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    After it was discovered that voice actress Erica Lindbeck's voice had been improperly used in the Futaba AI cover video, fans rallied in Erica's support while others expressed disapproval of her conduct.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    The American actor Erica Lindbeck, who has a long history of voice work in films, video games, and TV shows, recently deleted her Twitter account. The choice was made following a contentious debate over a Futaba AI cover video that used her voice without her consent. While Lindbeck's supporters stood by her, denouncing the unauthorised commercialization of her voice, other people on Twitter accused her of starting a harassment campaign over what they saw as a comical video.Erica Lindbeck's voice was used in a Futaba AI cover video without her permission, which sparked the most recent scandal. There was an outpouring of sympathy from her followers in response to this unauthorised use of her voice for profit. They criticised the video producers for trying to capitalise on Lindbeck's skill without getting the required consent. On Twitter, though, critics charged Lindbeck with starting a harassment campaign over what they saw as a lighthearted video. The disagreement in viewpoints fueled the online discussion and finally inspired Lindbeck to delete her Twitter account.

    Also read: BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    The Futaba AI cover video controversy and Erica Lindbeck's decision to delete her Twitter account demonstrate the complicated relationship between voice actresses and improper use of their skills. While Lindbeck's supporters vehemently defend her rights and denounce the commercialization of her voice without her consent, the event has stirred heated discussions on social media.

    Also read: HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
