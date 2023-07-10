Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

    Oppenheimer has become the first non-franchised Hollywood film to get 3 a.m. shows in India owing to its unprecedented advance sales. Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21.
     

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    The release date of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated picture Oppenheimer is approaching, and booking for the film has gotten a resounding reaction from viewers. Advance ticket sales began at the beginning of this month, and due to the high demand, theatre chains have planned shows at 3 a.m. as well. Oppenheimer is the first non-franchise to generate a massive response before its debut. 

    Previously, early morning screenings have only been reserved for big-budget franchise films like Avatar: The Way of Water and Marvel Superhero films. Several prominent chains in Mumbai have scheduled 3.30 and 3.45 a.m. concerts in addition to the normal ones, breaking records.

    Christopher Nolan, known for playing with large ideas and notions of time and space, has already made going to the cinema a rewarding experience with the release of mind-blowing films such as Inception and Interstellar, among many others. This time, the director delivers a narrative about humanity's worst weapon. He produces enchantment with his cinematography, and Oppenheimer appears to be no exception. The film covers the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the "father of the atomic bomb," with a plot that emphasises his filming technique.

    Thousands of tickets have already been sold due to the plot's intrigue among moviegoers. On Sunday, trade expert Girish Johar claimed that around 15,000 IMAX seats had already been reserved. He expected that the enthusiasm would only grow in the following days. "Over 15,000 advance tickets for Oppenheimer have been sold at IMAX locations in India." The excitement is so intense that some sites prepare concerts as early as 3.30 a.m. "This craze is only going to get worse," he tweeted.

    Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame plays the title character in the film. The scientist is most known for his contributions to the Manhattan Project but also invented the first nuclear weapon. While Cillian Murphy leads the plot, Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh, among others. Notably, the thriller represents Christopher Nolan's first biographical film based on real-life persons.

    Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
