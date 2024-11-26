Himanshi Khurana's father Kuldeep Khurana arrested for assaulting govt official during election duty

Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana's father, Kuldeep Khurana, was arrested for assaulting a government official during election duty. He is currently in judicial custody awaiting trial.

Himanshi Khurana's father, Kuldeep Khurana, was arrested in Punjab on Monday after being accused of assaulting a government official during the Lok Sabha elections five months ago. The official, Naib Tehsildar Jagpal Singh, filed a complaint against him, leading to an FIR.

The incident reportedly occurred when Kuldeep Khurana obstructed Singh's duties in Goraya, physically assaulted him, and verbally abused him while Singh was on election duty. The Punjab Police searched for Khurana for months before finally receiving a tip-off about his location, leading to his arrest at his Ludhiana residence.

Kuldeep Khurana was brought before the Phillaur court, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. He is currently being held at Kapurthala Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings in connection with the case.

Himanshi Khurana, known for her role in Bigg Boss 13, rose to fame with her appearance on the show as a wildcard contestant. Her relationships with fellow contestants, particularly Asim Riaz, caught the audience’s attention, making her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

