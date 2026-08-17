The show kicked off with 40 contestants, but after the first elimination round, the number is already down to 36. Four people have been sent home from the 'Agnipareeksha' round.

The first elimination has just happened in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8's 'Agnipareeksha' round. Four contestants have been shown the door. Let's take a look at who these four are.

The first contestant to be eliminated was Biju. The judges decided to send him home based on his performance and screen presence over the last two days. Biju said he was completely shocked by the decision and that his 'wife would probably faint' when she heard the news. He added that Bigg Boss was a huge dream for him and he was very sad to be leaving.

Next to go was Aradhya. At just 18 years old, she had big dreams of being on Bigg Boss and had come to the 'Agnipareeksha' round as the first step. Unfortunately, Aradhya was also eliminated in the first round. She was very emotional and left the show in tears. One of the judges, Ranjini Haridas, consoled her, saying, 'This is not the end at all. You are only 18 and have a great future ahead.'

The third person to be evicted was Nithin. A fitness enthusiast, Nithin started the show with a strong performance. However, the judges felt that his initial energy didn't last. This was the reason they gave for his elimination. Nithin said he fully accepted the judges' decision but was very upset about being out of the show. Before leaving the stage, he even treated the audience to a mimicry performance.

The last person to be eliminated in this round was Rasha. In the final face-off, it was between her and Afinias. Rasha argued her case with the judges, saying she had performed well and deserved to stay. She even pointed out, 'Didn't their own group captain say that Afinias didn't perform well?' She argued this gave her a better claim to stay on the show. When a judge asked who she would blame if she were eliminated, Rasha's reply was 'Captain Abhiram'. In the end, the judges' decision went against her, and Rasha was sent home.

The show, which started with 40 contestants, is now down to 36 after this first elimination. More such elimination rounds are expected in the coming days. We'll have to wait and see who survives all the tasks and eliminations to finally enter the main Bigg Boss house.