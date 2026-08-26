Kamal R. Khan, known as KRK, predicted the film Toxic would fail on its release day, August 26, 2026. He argued a hero cannot focus with "10 heroines" and cited mixed early reviews as proof, with the film featuring five prominent female leads and opening to varied reception.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups—is it destined for failure? Controversial film pundit Kamal R. Khan (KRK) thinks so. On its release day, August 26, 2026, he hit social media platform X and publicly declared the Yash-starrer a box office flop. Khan claimed the film's ensemble female cast would distract its lead actor, issuing a dire warning for the highly anticipated movie.

KRK's Obsession: A History of Toxic Predictions

But this isn't Khan's first rodeo. KRK boasts a track record of slamming "Toxic," having previously dubbed it "ghatiya" (bad/cheap). Months before release, he predicted Toxic would flop commercially, insisting it would be among India's worst films ever made—a claim he's repeated time and again. He often cited film reviews and early industry buzz, backing his claims about #Toxic's ultimate box office fate.

"10 Heroines" and a Flop: KRK's Latest Reason

Wednesday morning saw Khan post his latest critique, laying out specific reasons for his dire forecast. His main reason for Toxic's predicted flop? The hero, he claimed, just couldn't concentrate with "10 heroines" on screen. Though the film actually features five leading ladies—Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth—Khan's statement on X clearly shows his worry that casting choices will wreck the lead's performance and the film's chances. 46.5K views—that's how many eyeballs Khan's post grabbed on X within hours, proving his controversial take resonated.

Scroll to load tweet…

"Toxic" Debuts: Mixed Reviews, Uncertain Fate

Geetu Mohandas directed the gangster drama, which reportedly cost ₹500 crore. Early audience reactions and social media reviews varied widely, echoing some of Khan's gloom.

On one hand, social media critics called the film "very messy" and a "nightmare." They cited chaotic writing and exhausting execution. Many noted a "heavy KGF hangover," slamming the clumsy screenplay. Yet, other early viewers lauded Yash's performance, calling it "mind-blowing." They praised the film's grand scale and stunning visuals.