Toxic star Yash and Radhika Pandit’s love story began with an unexpected friendship on TV. From a six-month wait after Yash’s proposal to marriage and parenthood, here’s their fairytale romance.

Toxic star Yash is currently enjoying the spotlight as his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrives in theatres. While the actor’s on-screen relationships may be complicated, his real-life romance with wife Radhika Pandit is quite the opposite. Their journey from television co-stars and close friends to husband and wife is one of the most loved stories in Kannada cinema.

Toxic Star Yash And Radhika Pandit First Met On TV

Yash and Radhika reportedly first met while working on the television show Nanda Gokula in 2007. Their first impressions were far from romantic, as both initially thought the other had an attitude problem. However, working together gradually turned their equation into a strong friendship.

They later shared the screen in films including Moggina Manasu and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari. Their growing chemistry sparked dating rumours, but the two chose to keep their relationship private for years.

Yash Proposed, But Radhika Took Six Months To Say Yes

Yash eventually realised that Radhika was the person he wanted to spend his life with. He proposed to her on Valentine's Day and openly told her that he loved her and wanted a future together.

However, Radhika did not immediately say yes. She took six months to think about the relationship because she did not want to risk their special friendship with a rushed decision. Yash patiently waited for her answer.

The couple eventually got engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016. This month, Radhika marked their 10th engagement anniversary by sharing an unseen video from the special day and calling Yash her “favourite YES.”

From Marriage To A Beautiful Family

Yash and Radhika tied the knot in Bengaluru on December 9, 2016. They later welcomed two children, daughter Ayra in 2018 and son Yatharv in 2019.

Even after years of marriage, their bond continues to make headlines. Yash has spoken warmly about Radhika’s unwavering support, while she has frequently shared glimpses of their family life. Interestingly, despite having millions of followers, Yash follows only his wife on Instagram—a small detail that has become a fan-favourite reflection of their relationship.