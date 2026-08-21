Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice of 'Bigg Boss', warned fans about people claiming to get them on the show. He clarified it's an invitation-based show, not audition-based, and that he has no part in the contestant selection process.

Vijay Vikram Singh warns against 'Bigg Boss' entry scams

Vijay Vikram Singh, who is also the voice behind 'Bigg Boss' recently warned fans against people claiming they can help them get a spot on the popular reality show. In a video he shared on Instagram, Singh addressed the issue and said he had received several messages from people asking for help getting into the show. He clarified that 'Bigg Boss' follows an invitation-based selection process and is not an audition-based show.

'Bigg Boss is an invitation-based show'

Talking about the messages he receives, Singh said, "Aise messages mere paas bahut saare aate hain ki, 'Sahab, mujhe Bigg Boss mein jaana hai' (I receive many messages saying, 'Sir, I want to be on Bigg Boss'). Dekhiye sahab, Bigg Boss jo hai, yeh ek invitation-based reality show hai, audition-based reality show nahi hai (Bigg Boss is an invitation-based reality show, not an audition-based reality show). Toh kisi ko bhi message bhej ke aapka selection nahi ho sakta, koi aapki madad nahi kar sakta hai (You cannot get selected by messaging someone, and no one can help you get selected)."

'I am merely a narrator'

Singh also made it clear that he has no role in choosing contestants. Explaining his connection with the show, he said, "Aur main toh bilkul bhi nahi kar sakta hoon (And I certainly cannot help). Main toh show se juda hua ek chhota sa narrator hoon, apni awaaz deta hoon show par (I am merely a narrator associated with the show and lend my voice to it). Show mein judi do awaazon mein se ek awaaz main hoon (I am one of the two voices heard on the show)."

He further said that his role has nothing to do with the contestant selection process. "Toh mera selection, candidate selection procedure se door-door tak, bahut door tak, matlab Andheri se lekar Kurla tak koi vaasta nahi hai (I have absolutely nothing to do with the candidate selection procedure)," Singh said.

'Be cautious'

Singh also asked people to stop sending him messages about getting an entry into the show. He warned fans to be careful if someone claims they can arrange a spot for them. "Toh mujhe message karna band kariye (So please stop sending me messages). In fact, koi bhi agar aapse yeh kehta hai ki, 'Sahab, main aapko Bigg Boss mein entry dila sakta hoon' (Sir, I can get you into Bigg Boss), toh woh jhooth bol raha hai (that person is lying). Usse saavdhan ho jaiye (Be cautious)," he concluded.

The upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and COLORS. (ANI)