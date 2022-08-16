Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

The most popular reality television show is back. Season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu will begin soon, and Nagarjuna will again be in charge. Here is the entire list of confirmed candidates as of today.

TV viewers anticipate the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, which Nagarjuna will host again. It has already been revealed that Bigg Boss 6 Telugu will begin airing on Star Maa on September 4, 2022. In addition to Star Maa, the game show will be accessible to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Bigg Boss season 6 candidates have already been confirmed, and the show's producers will publicly introduce them in the coming days. The show's creators have recently released a trailer for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the reality show's premiere, social media speculates about a few potential contestants for the forthcoming season. There have been various rumours concerning the list of candidates, but the actual participants will not be revealed until the reality programme begins.

Full list of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants:

Shrihan is a singer, actor, and filmmaker. He rose to prominence after being introduced as Mohana's lover on Bigg Boss Season 5.

Nandu is a well-known actor and the husband of playback singer Geeta Maduri. He has several honours to his name.

Adi Reddy is a renowned Telugu YouTuber who critiques Bigg Boss and plays fantasy cricket.

Neha Chaudhary is a well-known sports anchor and presenter for Star Sports. She has hosted several events, including the IPL and the ICC World Cup.

RJ Surya is a well-known radio jockey who rose to prominence via his impersonation talents and talks with actors.

Chalaki Chanti is one of the Jabardasth candidates included on this list.

Jabardasth Tanmay is also a Bigg Boss contestant this season.

This season will also include Jabardasth Apparao. His rib-tickling humour helped him become a household name.

Udaya Bhanu is maybe the most well-known individual on this list. She is one of the most prominent actors, second only to Suma. She is one of the season's most anticipated names.

Sudeepa Pinky, who appeared as a kid artist in Nuvvu, This season of Bigg Boss will include Naaku Naachav.

Other names include Geethu Royal, Anchor Pratyusha, Sri Satya, Deepika Pilli, Amardeep, and Inaya Sultahana. There will be two commoners in the house as well. Season 6 of Bigg Boss will premiere on Maa Tv on September 4.

