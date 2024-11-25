Mohamed Irfan Net Worth: Meet famous Tamil YouTuber

This compilation explores the net worth of Irfan, a famous YouTuber in Tamil Nadu.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Youtuber Irfan

Irfan is a famous YouTuber in Tamil Nadu. He started his YouTube channel in 2009. Initially reviewing movies, he transitioned into a food vlogger, reviewing food from various restaurants across Tamil Nadu. This gradually gained popularity.

article_image2

Irfan's View

After about 10 years, he reached 100,000 subscribers in 2019. He then began reviewing food from around the world, traveling to Thailand, Turkey, the USA, and other countries. He's known for trying exotic foods like snake and crocodile.

article_image3

Mohamed Irfan

This popularity led to 900,000 more subscribers in a single year, earning him the Golden Play Button in 2020. His channel now has over 4.6 million subscribers. He's also faced controversies, from revealing his child's gender during pregnancy to filming the cutting of the umbilical cord.

article_image4

Youtuber Irfan's Income

Irfan's wedding was called off in 2022. He later married Asifa from Thanjavur and they have a daughter. He acted in the movie 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu' and participated in Cooku with Comali Season 5, reaching the finals.

article_image5

Irfan's Car Collection

Irfan earns well through YouTube, reportedly making 50,000 to 100,000 rupees per video. With daily uploads, his monthly income is estimated at 1.5 to 2 million rupees.

article_image6

Irfan's Net Worth

His net worth is estimated at 30 million rupees. He owns a luxurious house in Chennai and luxury cars like Benz, BMW, and Range Rover.

Pushpa 2: 'Kissik' song OUT! Allu Arjun and Sreeleela light up stage with killer moves NTI

PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna enjoy cozy lunch date amid relationship rumors NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch] NTI

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

Karnataka Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi vkp

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date ATG

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes ATG

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president anr

Rural Postal Life Insurance: Invest 2000, Earn 27 Lakhs RBA

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

