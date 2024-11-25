Mohamed Irfan Net Worth: Meet famous Tamil YouTuber

This compilation explores the net worth of Irfan, a famous YouTuber in Tamil Nadu.

Irfan is a famous YouTuber in Tamil Nadu. He started his YouTube channel in 2009. Initially reviewing movies, he transitioned into a food vlogger, reviewing food from various restaurants across Tamil Nadu. This gradually gained popularity.

After about 10 years, he reached 100,000 subscribers in 2019. He then began reviewing food from around the world, traveling to Thailand, Turkey, the USA, and other countries. He's known for trying exotic foods like snake and crocodile.

This popularity led to 900,000 more subscribers in a single year, earning him the Golden Play Button in 2020. His channel now has over 4.6 million subscribers. He's also faced controversies, from revealing his child's gender during pregnancy to filming the cutting of the umbilical cord.

Irfan's wedding was called off in 2022. He later married Asifa from Thanjavur and they have a daughter. He acted in the movie 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu' and participated in Cooku with Comali Season 5, reaching the finals.

Irfan earns well through YouTube, reportedly making 50,000 to 100,000 rupees per video. With daily uploads, his monthly income is estimated at 1.5 to 2 million rupees.

His net worth is estimated at 30 million rupees. He owns a luxurious house in Chennai and luxury cars like Benz, BMW, and Range Rover.

