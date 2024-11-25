Love Online Shopping? Here are some safety tips to avoid frauds

Online shopping has made many things much easier. But cybercriminals empty the bank accounts of online shoppers even if they make a small mistake.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Online shopping tips

Online shopping has made many things easier. But on the other hand, there are negative aspects as well. Cybercriminals are trying to defraud online shoppers. Even if they make a small mistake, they empty the bank account.

article_image2

Online shopping guide

Today, many people buy their essential items through online shopping. However, this is convenient for hackers. Importantly, they steal personal details, bank account details, credit card details, passwords, etc. If this information falls into the hands of hackers, they will misuse it.

article_image3

Online shopping hackers

To avoid this, it is important to understand how hackers and cybercriminals use online shopping. If you carefully avoid making certain mistakes, you can avoid big losses.

article_image4

Online shopping safety

When shopping online, it is essential to first check whether the site or app you are shopping on is genuine or fake. Because often fraudsters create fake sites to deceive people. So shop only on a trusted site. To know the credibility of the site, make sure the site's address starts with https.

article_image5

Safe online shopping

Often online shoppers store their credit card and debit card information on the website. While this saves time while shopping, when a hacker hacks the site, your bank details are also at risk. So do not register your bank account details when shopping on an unknown site.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

BREAKING US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome in major antitrust action snt

US Govt calls for breakup of Google and Chrome to address search monopoly and digital advertising dominance

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Recent Stories

Karnataka Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi vkp

Karnataka: Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes ATG

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president anr

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president

Rural Postal Life Insurance: Invest 2000, Earn 27 Lakhs RBA

Smart Investment: Earn Over Rs 27 Lakh by saving Rs 2,000

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon