Love Online Shopping? Here are some safety tips to avoid frauds

Online shopping has made many things easier. But on the other hand, there are negative aspects as well. Cybercriminals are trying to defraud online shoppers. Even if they make a small mistake, they empty the bank account.

Today, many people buy their essential items through online shopping. However, this is convenient for hackers. Importantly, they steal personal details, bank account details, credit card details, passwords, etc. If this information falls into the hands of hackers, they will misuse it.

To avoid this, it is important to understand how hackers and cybercriminals use online shopping. If you carefully avoid making certain mistakes, you can avoid big losses.

When shopping online, it is essential to first check whether the site or app you are shopping on is genuine or fake. Because often fraudsters create fake sites to deceive people. So shop only on a trusted site. To know the credibility of the site, make sure the site's address starts with https.

Often online shoppers store their credit card and debit card information on the website. While this saves time while shopping, when a hacker hacks the site, your bank details are also at risk. So do not register your bank account details when shopping on an unknown site.

