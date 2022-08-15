Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

To mark the 10th anniversary of the release of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, the makers of ‘Tiger 3’ released a fresh teaser video of the upcoming film. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer will hit the theatres on April 21.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ completed 10 years of its release. The film has had a sequel – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ that was released a few years ago and now, the makers are gearing up for the release of its third part – ‘Tiger 3’.

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have eagerly been waiting for the release of the third part. A few months ago, the leading pair and the makers of the film announced that the film will be released next year. On the occasion of the completion of 10 years of the film, the makers have released a new teaser of the film. 'Tiger 3' will hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are once again seen in action mode in this new teaser of the film. Along with this, a glimpse of the first two parts of the film has also been shown in the teaser. Looking at the teaser that was released on Monday, it can be said that the film will impress the audiences, especially all the fans of Salman Khan.

The latest teaser of the film was shared by actor Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle. sharing the video, Katrina wrote in her post: “#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya’s journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”

Earlier, on the completion of 10 years of his film, Salman Khan had also shared the film’s teaser. the first part of this Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer film 'Ek Tha Tiger' was released in the year 2012. After five years of the film, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017, which was well received by the audience. Now, 10 years after the first part’s release, the third part will hit the theatres.