Indian Railways New Rule: Know how to change the name and date in a booked train ticket

Detailed information on changing the name and date on Indian Railway tickets. Online and offline methods, fees, required documents, and important rules.

article_image1
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Railway Ticket Name Change

Indian Railways is a crucial mode of transport. Millions travel daily, sometimes needing to change travel dates or passenger names. The railway recently made changes to this process. Let's explore the new procedure for changing names and dates on tickets, including the circumstances under which changes are allowed and the required documents. Name change on a train ticket is an important facility that allows you to change the name of another person on your ticket.

Online Name Change Process

Login to the IRCTC website or app.
Go to 'My Transactions' or 'My Bookings'.
Select the ticket you want to change the name on.
Click on 'Change Passenger Name' or 'Transfer Ticket'.
Enter the new passenger's name, age, and gender.
Pay the required fee.
Confirm the change and download the new e-ticket.

article_image2

Railway Ticket Name Change

Offline Name Change Process

Go to the nearest railway station ticket counter.
Fill out the name change form.
Show the original ticket and ID card.
Submit the new passenger's ID card.
Pay the required fee.
Receive the new ticket.

Name changes are allowed only once and must be done at least 24 hours before the journey commences.

article_image3

Railway Ticket Date Change

Railway Ticket Date Change Process

Sometimes, travel plans change, requiring ticket date modifications. The railway has simplified this process.

Online Date Change Process

Login to the IRCTC website or app.
Go to 'My Transactions' or 'My Bookings'.
Select the ticket you want to modify.
Click 'Change Journey Date'.
Choose the new date and check for ticket availability.
If seats are available, pay the required fee.
Confirm the change and download the new e-ticket.

Offline Date Change Process

Visit the railway station ticket counter.
Fill out the date change form.
Show the original ticket and ID card.
Enter the new date and check seat availability.
Pay the required fee.
Receive the new ticket.

article_image4

Railway Ticket Change Rules

It's crucial to follow rules and conditions when making changes to railway tickets.

Time Limit: Ticket changes must be made at least 24 hours before the journey.
ID Proof: The new passenger must provide valid ID.
One-Time Change: Name or date can be changed only once per ticket.
Tatkal Tickets: Name changes are not allowed on Tatkal tickets.
Reservation Type: Name changes are not allowed on AC and Sleeper class tickets.

article_image5

Railway Ticket Change Fees

Name and date cannot be changed on cancelled tickets. Refunds are not provided if the new ticket fare is lower. Additional charges apply if the new ticket is more expensive.

Railway Ticket Change Fees

Fees apply for changing railway tickets, varying by ticket type and time of change.

Name Change Fee: ₹100 per passenger
Date Change Fee: ₹200 per ticket
Clerical Error Correction: ₹50 per ticket

article_image6

Documents for Ticket Change

Carry necessary documents when changing tickets.

Original ticket or e-ticket printout
Valid passenger ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, etc.)
New passenger's ID (if name change)
Filled change form (for offline changes)

article_image7

Benefits of Ticket Transfer

Benefits of Railway Ticket Transfer

Ticket transfer offers several benefits:

Enables travel despite sudden plan changes.
Saves money compared to cancellation.
Saves time with online changes.
Change tickets from home.
Helps in emergencies by transferring tickets to others.

Points to remember:

Enter correct information to avoid travel issues.
Double-check details before confirming.
Keep a printout or screenshot of the new ticket.
Save the confirmation message.
Carry the new ticket and ID on the travel day.

