Alto K10 to Comet EV-3 Budget-Friendly Cars Under Rs5 Lakh

If you're looking to avoid petrol and diesel prices, these electric cars and regular cars under 5 lakhs are a great choice. Buying these cars won't hurt your pocket much. Find out which cars you can buy for under 5 lakhs here.

Family Electric Car Under 5 Lakh

Planning to buy a car but want to stick to a budget? There are several excellent options under ₹5 lakhs. These cars offer great features without requiring years of financial planning. Whether you're looking for a petrol, CNG, or electric car, there's something here for your needs. These details will help you determine the right car.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a favorite among budget-conscious buyers due to its affordability and exceptional mileage. Its petrol manual variant delivers 24.39 km/l, the petrol automatic variant offers 24.90 km/l, and the CNG version provides a remarkable 33.85 km/kg. Ex-showroom prices range from ₹3.99 lakh to ₹5.96 lakh, making it one of the most cost-effective options in its segment.

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.99 lakh under the MG BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) plan. It boasts a range of up to 230 km on a full charge and can be recharged from 0 to 100% in 3.5 hours. Under the battery subscription plan, you pay ₹2.5 per kilometer for battery usage. However, if you choose to buy the car without the subscription plan, the starting ex-showroom price is ₹6.98 lakh.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a stylish and practical hatchback that starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, with the top-end variant priced at ₹6.44 lakh. Within the ₹5 lakh range, you can choose from variants like the RXE 1.0L, RXL(O) 1.0L, and RXL(O) Night & Day Edition 1.0L. This car offers impressive fuel efficiency, delivering between 21.46 and 22.3 km/l, making it an excellent choice for everyday use.

Cheapest Electric Cars

These cars prove that you don't have to break the bank to own a reliable and efficient vehicle. You can choose from the above budget cars the one that best suits your preferences and budget.

