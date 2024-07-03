Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari makes SHOCKING statement, says was mistreated at Armaan-Payal Malik's wedding

    Shivani Kumari shared an awful experience when she was a guest at Armaan Malik's residence and claimed to have been mistreated because she was from the village.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari makes SHOCKING statement, says was mistreated at Armaan-Payal Malik's wedding
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 is revealing fresh details with each episode. The reality show takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride of surprising conspiracies, allegations, heartbreaks, and new challenges. Shivani Kumari, known for her dramatic outbursts and outspoken remarks, claims that she had an awful experience as a guest at Armaan Malik's residence. She claimed to have been mistreated because, according to Armaan's wife Payal Malik, she was from the village.

    Shivani Kumar on being mistreated 

    Shivani was heard saying in the episode, "The way they think about me, that I'm from a little hamlet and have nothing at home. When I arrived at their house, Armaan's women yelled, 'Hey, serve her food.' I mean, I came to your home, and you treated me like this. Those things hurt my heart. Now he believes Shivani is standing next to me, with the same status! I suppose Armaan thinks this."

    Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik calls husband Armaan's marriage to Kritika 'unfair', says 'I am his legal wife'

    About Shivani Kumari

    Shivani, a Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh-based social media celebrity, clashed with Poulomi Das multiple times during the event. Their relationship deteriorated after Shivani commented on Poulomi's dress and bikini photos on Instagram. Poulomi alleged the Bigg Boss producers and Anil Kapoor of favoritism, stating they were biased toward Shivani and did not admonish her for her actions.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
