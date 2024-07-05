'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

'Jigar,' a Kannada action drama directed by Suri Kunder, features Praveen Tej and Vijayshree Kalburgi in lead roles. The film follows Jeeva, a Bengaluru loan recovery agent, who returns home for a friend's funeral and confronts his past

'Jigar,' a Kannada action drama film, both written and directed by Suri Kunder, stars Praveen Tej and Vijayshree Kalburgi in the lead roles. The movie also features Vinaya Prasad, Yash Shetty, Bala Rajwadi, and others in significant supporting roles. The film releases today, 5th of July.

Plot Synopsis

The story follows Jeeva, a loan recovery agent based in Bengaluru. He returns to his hometown to attend a friend's funeral, where he encounters the love of his life and faces the shadows of his troubled past.

Cast and Crew

Praveen Tej as Jeeva

Vijayshree Kalburgi as Varsha

Yash Shetty as Munna

Vinaya Prasad as Jeeva's mother

Bala Rajwadi as Koreshwara Seena

The music for 'Jigar' was composed by Ritvik Muralidhar, with lyrics by Sree Ganesh Parashuram and Arjun Louis. The cinematography was handled by Shiva Sena, and the film was edited by Jnaanesh B Matad. Produced by Pooja Vasanth Kumar, the movie is presented under the UK Production banner.

Anticipation and Reception

The release of 'Jigar' has been highly anticipated, with promises of an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned to X (formerly Twitter) for insightful reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this action-packed drama.

