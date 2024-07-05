Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts

    A doctor recently criticised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, calling her "health and science illiterate". Later, Samantha pens down a long note, asks doctor to be ‘Polite’

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent post about employing hydrogen peroxide nebulisation sparked an internet debate. A doctor recently lambasted the actress, calling her a "health illiterate". Samantha has also responded to his criticism in a lengthy article, urging him to be "polite".  

    Samantha took to Instagram on Friday morning to deliver a lengthy statement in response to criticism from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, often known as "The Liver Doc". The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, stated that she "merely suggested" the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with "good intention" because it was offered to her by a "highly qualified doctor".

    Also Read: Mirzapur 3: Reasons to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's series

    Samantha then questioned The Liver Doc, asking him to be nice. “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not being so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity,” she wrote.

    “It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals,” the actress added. She then assured the doctor that she would be careful with regard to sharing treatments online. 

    Also Read: 'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    What did the liver doctor say about Samantha? 
    Samantha recently came under fire from The Liver Doc for advocating hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. He referred to her as "health and science illiterate" and stated that the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation is "dangerous to health."

    “Influential Indian actress Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections,” the award-winning doctor wrote on X.

    “Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, warning people to not nebulize and breathe in hydrogen peroxide because it is dangerous for health,” he added.

    The psychiatrist then urged a severe sentence for Samantha, stating that she should be imprisoned. “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team,” he wrote.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigar Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here ATG

    'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

    Malayalam film 'Partners' review: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller ATG

    Partners REVIEW: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Naezy indulge in ugly argument, latter threatens to slap him RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Naezy indulge in ugly argument, latter threatens to slap him

    Mirzapur 3 LEAKED: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's film available in HD for free download RKK

    Mirzapur 3 LEAKED: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s film available in HD for free download

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faisal performance, term storyline 'slow' RKK

    'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner FIR filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner, FIR filed

    football Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts snt

    Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts?

    football Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory? snt

    Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory?

    Tux beer and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Tux, beer, and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Jigar Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here ATG

    'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon