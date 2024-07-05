Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts

A doctor recently criticised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, calling her "health and science illiterate". Later, Samantha pens down a long note, asks doctor to be ‘Polite’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent post about employing hydrogen peroxide nebulisation sparked an internet debate. A doctor recently lambasted the actress, calling her a "health illiterate". Samantha has also responded to his criticism in a lengthy article, urging him to be "polite".

Samantha took to Instagram on Friday morning to deliver a lengthy statement in response to criticism from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, often known as "The Liver Doc". The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, stated that she "merely suggested" the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation with "good intention" because it was offered to her by a "highly qualified doctor".

Also Read: Mirzapur 3: Reasons to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's series

Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to my "provocative" criticism of her endorsement of unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies by playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices.



Please note, she is a serial offender in… https://t.co/eRvsXrGlZq pic.twitter.com/iRadZgrHTE — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 5, 2024

Samantha then questioned The Liver Doc, asking him to be nice. “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not being so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity,” she wrote.

Left: Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections.



Right: Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation… pic.twitter.com/Ihn2xocKUt — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 4, 2024

“It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals,” the actress added. She then assured the doctor that she would be careful with regard to sharing treatments online.

Also Read: 'Mirzapur 3' Twitter Review: Fans applaud Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal performance, term storyline 'slow'



What did the liver doctor say about Samantha?

Samantha recently came under fire from The Liver Doc for advocating hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. He referred to her as "health and science illiterate" and stated that the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation is "dangerous to health."

𝑳𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒅𝒐𝒄 𝑺𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒔 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒉𝒖 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂



Dr. Abby Philips, also known as Liverdoc, criticized Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for sharing a potentially dangerous… pic.twitter.com/eyUd55R30f — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 5, 2024

“Influential Indian actress Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections,” the award-winning doctor wrote on X.

“Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, warning people to not nebulize and breathe in hydrogen peroxide because it is dangerous for health,” he added.

The psychiatrist then urged a severe sentence for Samantha, stating that she should be imprisoned. “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team,” he wrote.

Latest Videos