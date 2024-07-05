Kill REVIEW: Is Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film a must-watch? Read what audiences said

Kill Twitter Review: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal's film Kill is gruesome and fierce but not for the faint of heart. A Hollywood version is now in the works.

Touted as one of India's most violent films, 'Kill' has surprised audiences with raw and gory action sequences. After great anticipation, the film was released in theatres today (July 5) and has received good reviews from fans and reviewers. Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is an iconic collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and National Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshya, a television heartthrob.

All about the movie Kill

Kill has an unusual ensemble that includes Lakshya as Army commando officer 'Amrit', dancer-actor Raghav Juyal as the merciless baddie 'Fani' to Lakshya's hero, Tanya Maniktala as Amrit's ladylove 'Tulika', Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, and Adrija Sinha, among others.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "When Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) discovers his true love, Tulika (Tanya), is on her way to New Delhi, he boards the same train in hopes of reuniting with her. But when a violent gang of thieves, led by their ruthless boss (Raghav), starts terrorising the passengers, Amrit springs into action, confronting the gang in a high-stakes battle."

Kill made its global debut in the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness segment on September 7, 2023.

Kill Twitter (X) Review Out:

Fans Hail Lakshya-Raghav's Film After a long wait, Lakshya finally made his Bollywood debut with Kill. The handsome hunk unleashed his inner action avatar and underwent intense physical training for his character. On the other hand, this is the first time we have seen Raghav Juyal in an intense role. The dancer-actor took everyone by surprise with his performance. Netizens couldn't help but to gush over this film.

The progression of bloodshed and carnage was IMMACULATE 🔥#Kill pic.twitter.com/l4BVObrHtj — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 5, 2024

Interval - STOP what you are doing & go watch KILL pic.twitter.com/BZHYBZhnmj — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) July 5, 2024

Kutha ramp aadinchindi action maatram....vere level !!!! Dhenamma ochindi john wick level of action movie India nundi !!!!



A MUST WATCH OF HARDCORE ACTION LOVERS !!! #kill #killreview pic.twitter.com/kx0y4FAmlh — Dammunna Durmargudu (@dd_0210) July 4, 2024

Ignore the jealous creatures, Go and Watch #Kill and I am damn sure you will have the BEST CINEMATIC TIME of your life 🔥🔥🔥



The Film is picking up with each passing show at the Box-office !! #Lakshya pic.twitter.com/NyRyiHvDmk — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 5, 2024

PHENOMENAL stuff! Don't think I've ever seen anything like this in hindi cinema.



But @The_RaghavJuyal!!!! What an incredible performance. Bloody brilliant the guy is!#kill pic.twitter.com/RSwFbTgQDy — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) July 5, 2024

