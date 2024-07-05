Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

    When you watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, ensure you have a strong heart because moments will make you sit on the edge of your seat. This is a thorough explanation of the ending of Mirzapur 3. Read at your own risk; this may come as a spoiler to some.

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur? RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Mirzapur 3 promised Bhaukal this time, and it happened. We witnessed Baahubali's fighting for the power of Mirzapur. The major question in Mirzapur 3 was who would be the king of Mirzapur. Will the throne be granted to Guddu Bhaiya or Sharad Shukla? 

    Despite the confusion of power, Golu was trapped with her amorous sentiments for Guddu and Chhote Tyagi. When you watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, ensure you have a strong stomach because moments will make you puke. If you need clarification about the ending of Mirzapur 3. This is a thorough explanation. 

    Read at your own risk; this may come as a spoiler to some.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

    The plot twist occurs when Kaleen Bhaiya fires on Sharad Shukla after proclaiming him king of Mirzapur. After Sharad is killed, Kaleen Bhaiya declares that no one will be king and begins shooting and killing all of the Baahubali's. 

    Everyone has died except Kaleen Bhiaya. Towards the end, Kaleen Bhiaya meets Beena (his wife) and their child. Viewers feared Guddu had died, but the intriguing part came when the wounded Guddu was spotted heading towards a ship. There he meets Golu, they kiss, and the narrative concludes.

    Mirzapur 3 ending explained: 
    As Guddu Bhaiya is taken to jail, the convicts assault him. He has been battered so severely that everyone assumes he has died. Now that Kaleen Bhaiya is in control, he does not want anyone to strive for the title of King of Mirzapur. Since everyone believed Guddu Pandit had died, all of the Baahubalis of Uttar Pradesh attended a conference where Kaleen Bhaiya was to pick who would inherit the crown.

    Is Mirzapur Season 4 in the future? 
    Mirzapur 4 might be released in the future and the creators have yet to make an official announcement. If Mirzapur 4 takes place, we will once again witness Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit gaining control and rebuilding their kingdom.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kill REVIEW: Is Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film a must-watch? Read what audiences said RBA

    Kill REVIEW: Is Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film a must-watch? Read what audiences said

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts RBA

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts

    Jigar Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here ATG

    'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

    Malayalam film 'Partners' review: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller ATG

    Partners REVIEW: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Naezy indulge in ugly argument, latter threatens to slap him RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Naezy indulge in ugly argument, latter threatens to slap him

    Recent Stories

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST' RKK

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST'

    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival RKK

    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival

    Bajaj Freedom worlds first CNG bike launched in india price starts at rs 95000 know specs mileage and more gcw

    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike launched in India; price starts at Rs 95,000 | Know specs, mileage & more

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Know 7 other names of Rath Yatra festival anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Know 7 other names of Rath Yatra festival

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon