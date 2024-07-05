Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

When you watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, ensure you have a strong heart because moments will make you sit on the edge of your seat. This is a thorough explanation of the ending of Mirzapur 3. Read at your own risk; this may come as a spoiler to some.

Mirzapur 3 promised Bhaukal this time, and it happened. We witnessed Baahubali's fighting for the power of Mirzapur. The major question in Mirzapur 3 was who would be the king of Mirzapur. Will the throne be granted to Guddu Bhaiya or Sharad Shukla?

Despite the confusion of power, Golu was trapped with her amorous sentiments for Guddu and Chhote Tyagi.



The plot twist occurs when Kaleen Bhaiya fires on Sharad Shukla after proclaiming him king of Mirzapur. After Sharad is killed, Kaleen Bhaiya declares that no one will be king and begins shooting and killing all of the Baahubali's.

Everyone has died except Kaleen Bhiaya. Towards the end, Kaleen Bhiaya meets Beena (his wife) and their child. Viewers feared Guddu had died, but the intriguing part came when the wounded Guddu was spotted heading towards a ship. There he meets Golu, they kiss, and the narrative concludes.

Mirzapur 3 ending explained:

As Guddu Bhaiya is taken to jail, the convicts assault him. He has been battered so severely that everyone assumes he has died. Now that Kaleen Bhaiya is in control, he does not want anyone to strive for the title of King of Mirzapur. Since everyone believed Guddu Pandit had died, all of the Baahubalis of Uttar Pradesh attended a conference where Kaleen Bhaiya was to pick who would inherit the crown.

Is Mirzapur Season 4 in the future?

Mirzapur 4 might be released in the future and the creators have yet to make an official announcement. If Mirzapur 4 takes place, we will once again witness Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit gaining control and rebuilding their kingdom.

