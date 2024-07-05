Partners REVIEW: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller

'Partners' is a Malayalam investigative thriller directed by Naveen John, featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, and Rony David Raj. Produced by Dinesh Kollappally, this film marks Tamil actress Satna Titus's Malayalam debut. Based on true events, the story delves into a 2005 financial scam within a rural bank

'Partners' is a Malayalam investigative thriller film featuring a stellar cast that includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Rony David Raj, Prasanth Alexander, Madhusudhana Rao, Satna Titus, Neeraja Das, and Devaki Rajendran in pivotal roles.

Directed by Naveen John and produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the Kollappally Films banner, the movie is based on true events. This film marks the Malayalam cinema debut of Tamil actress Satna Titus and was released in theaters on July 5.

Set in 2005, 'Partners' explores the intricacies of financial fraud within a rural bank. This investigative thriller follows the story of four bank employees who find themselves entangled in a financial scam. As the narrative unfolds, the film delves into their struggles to deal with the consequences and their quest to clear their names.

Director Naveen John, known for writing the 2018 film 'Ira,' makes his directorial debut with this project. His roots in Kasaragod add a personal touch to the film, which is intriguingly set against the same backdrop. The majority of the movie was shot in Adoor Pandi village, located along the Kerala-Karnataka border. Drawing inspiration from a true incident reported in a newspaper, 'Partners' skillfully blends reality and fiction to create a commercially engaging narrative.

Cast and Crew

The film boasts a talented cast with Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Rony David Raj in prominent roles. The ensemble cast includes Madhusudhan Rao, Sanju Sivaram, Devaki Rajendran, and Dinesh Kollappally. Tamil actress Satna Titus makes her Malayalam cinema debut in 'Partners,' alongside Neeraja S. Das, Alexander Prasanth, Srikant Murali, and Hareesh Peradi in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3 LEAKED: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s film available in HD for free download

'Partners' is directed by Naveen John, who co-wrote the script with Hariprasad and Prasanth K.V. The film's music is composed by Prakash Alex, with lyrics penned by B.K. Harinarayanan. Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, and the editing is done by Sunil S. Pillai. Produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the Kollappally Films banner, 'Partners' promises an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts.

Latest Videos