Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts; 'degree & education aren’t related

Pooja Bhatt, one of the competition's top contenders, joined the other contestants as a surprise entry. The actress has expressed her opinion over a number of incidents that took place between the housemates on the show.

Pooja recently made a stunning yet thought-provoking revelation about her education. Pooja had an open discussion with her other participants on an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she would rationally debate the connection between education and degree in the Salman Khan-hosted programme. According to Pooja, a person's education and skills are not really defined by their degree. In her words, "I and my father are school dropouts, but it goes on to indicate that degree & education aren't actually related." Later, she attributed her fluency in English to having attended a Parsi institution of higher learning.

ALSO READ: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear

With Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Akanksha Puri no longer participating, Bigg Boss OTT debuted last month on June 17. In one of the latest episodes, following the nomination task, Bebika unintentionally shattered the picture locket containing Abhishek Malhan's image. She kept it a secret until Pooja Bhatt discovered it. Dhurve acknowledged that she had broken it when Pooja questioned Bebika about it. Bebika was reprimanded by Pooja for harming Bigg Boss' property. Bebika clarified that it was an accident; it hadn't been done on purpose.

In a recent episode, other competitors attacked and insulted Aashika for what they saw to be her lack of participation, calling her "zero" and "inactive." After the critical remarks, Aashika lost control of her emotions and broke down in tears. Pooja Bhatt defended her and begged the other housemates to be sympathetic to Aashika. She especially emphasised to them the harm that criticism of this nature can do to someone's wellbeing.

ALSO READ: Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail