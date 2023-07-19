Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's promotional photograph for their film "Bawaal" received backlash due to Varun's playful poses. Some internet users criticized his behavior, drawing comparisons to a previous incident involving Gigi Hadid----by Amrita Ghosh

    Bawal Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors working in Bollywood today. Currently, he and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor are keeping themselves busy by promoting their next film Bawaal. The promotional video for the next movie, which was just recently made available online, has been met with good reception across various social media platforms. The on-screen connection that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor share is garnering plaudits from both their devoted fans and the wider public. However, the most recent promotional photograph the duo did for their movie has been met with backlash from certain members of the online community.

    Umm whattt
    by u/Worth_Put7897 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    A few individuals were unhappy with the positions that Varun struck throughout the shooting. While he has his arm around Janhvi's waist in one of the photos, Varun can be seen playfully biting her ear while he is still holding her. Even though it was clear that Varun was just being funny, very few individuals found their attention captured by his antics. As soon as the photographs from the session went viral on Reddit, internet users began to criticize Varun and even reminded him of the uproar surrounding Gigi Hadid's kissing.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    According to the commentary of one user, "Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions." Another person commented that it was acceptable to behave in this manner "only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen."

    Also Read: Gigi Hadid post-arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures, says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

    Earlier, Varun Dhawan was met with a significant amount of criticism after it was reported that he had kissed the American supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage "without consent." On the other hand, Varun had stated on Twitter that it was a "planned" event. The actor faced a barrage of criticism in spite of the fact that he had issued a statement regarding the matter.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details vma

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message vma

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day RBA

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

    Tomatoes earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold" RBA

    Tomato earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold"

    Recent Stories

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details vma

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details

    Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report AJR

    'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report

    Meta Llama 2 What is ChatGPT and Bard rival How does it work Where is it available gcw

    Meta's Llama 2: What is ChatGPT and Bard's rival? How does it work? Where is it available?

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58 19 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58 19 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon