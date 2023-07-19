Bawaal: Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear

Varun Dhawan is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors working in Bollywood today. Currently, he and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor are keeping themselves busy by promoting their next film Bawaal. The promotional video for the next movie, which was just recently made available online, has been met with good reception across various social media platforms. The on-screen connection that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor share is garnering plaudits from both their devoted fans and the wider public. However, the most recent promotional photograph the duo did for their movie has been met with backlash from certain members of the online community.

A few individuals were unhappy with the positions that Varun struck throughout the shooting. While he has his arm around Janhvi's waist in one of the photos, Varun can be seen playfully biting her ear while he is still holding her. Even though it was clear that Varun was just being funny, very few individuals found their attention captured by his antics. As soon as the photographs from the session went viral on Reddit, internet users began to criticize Varun and even reminded him of the uproar surrounding Gigi Hadid's kissing.

According to the commentary of one user, "Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions." Another person commented that it was acceptable to behave in this manner "only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen."

Earlier, Varun Dhawan was met with a significant amount of criticism after it was reported that he had kissed the American supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage "without consent." On the other hand, Varun had stated on Twitter that it was a "planned" event. The actor faced a barrage of criticism in spite of the fact that he had issued a statement regarding the matter.