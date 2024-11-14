Kolkata Weather: When will winter arrive in the city? Weather office gives MAJOR update

Mid-November has passed, but winter's chill is yet to be felt. There's no need to worry, though, as winter is expected to arrive in West Bengal within the next two to three days. The winter ambiance will begin this week

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Half of November has passed, but the winter chill is yet to be felt, leaving Bengalis disappointed. Early November they were still reeling with humidity

While mornings are slightly cool, winter hasn't arrived in Bengal, raising questions about when it will

Earlier reports suggested northerly winds by the second week of November, but with the week nearly over, the lack of change is disappointing

A recent weather update reveals when winter will arrive, providing a much-needed update for Kolkata folks eagerly waiting it's arrival

The Meteorological Department says winter is just two days away, bringing relief and lower temperatures across West Bengal

Fog has been observed since early November, but winter's chill is absent, even in the northern hills and southern districts

Winter is expected to arrive in Bengal within 2-3 days, starting this week. The mercury is set to dip with the lowest temperature in the city dipping to 16 degress

After November 15th, winter will arrive in the northern hilly districts, followed by decreasing temperatures in south Bengal

Temperatures are expected to gradually decrease, with winter arriving in just two days. No rain is expected during this time

There's a break from the rain, with temperatures expected to drop 2-3 degrees below normal. Winter is expected to be felt this week

