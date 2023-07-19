Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gigi Hadid was arrested in the UK's Cayman Islands for having marijuana and smoking utensils. However, the supermodel managed to avoid a conviction by pleading guilty and paying a fine of $1,000.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gigi Hadid, an American model, was stopped at a UK airport for carrying marijuana and related smoking accessories. According to the online tabloid TMZ, the 28-year-old model was detained on July 10 after arriving in the UK's Cayman Islands via private aircraft from the United States.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During a customs check at Owen Roberts International Airport, the model was discovered with a tiny amount of marijuana and smoking tools in her suitcase. During the arrest, Gigi was joined by her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the source, Hadid and her companion were detained on "suspicion of ganja importation and importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja." They were then transferred to the Prisoner Detention Centre, where they were freed on bond.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Gigi was travelling with marijuana that she had legally purchased in NYC with a medical licence," her spokesman informed E! News. "It has also been legal in Grand Cayman for medical purposes since 2017." Her record is still clean, and she had a good time on the island."
     

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    Marijuana and marijuana-related equipment were discovered in both tourists' bags, according to Cayman Marl Road, which stated that this occurred during the luggage inspection. The quantities were little and looked to be for personal consumption.
     

    Image: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

    According to the news site, GiGi Hadid and her buddy McCarthy were accused in summary court on July 12, 2023. They pled guilty and each received a $1,000 fine, but no conviction was recorded.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio relationship report: 
    Meanwhile, recent allegations stated that Gigi was seeing Leonardo DiCaprio. According to insiders, Leonardo has yet to settle down anytime soon.

     

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    "Leo is living his best life, and he's one of the happiest people [his friends] know," a source told Us Weekly recently. "He lives a very fulfilled life and enjoys the freedom to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants." According to the insider, "some of those in Leo's inner circle are convinced he'll never fully settle down and get married." "However, they're not concerned about him finding the right one," the person continued.

