Children's Day 2024: Sara to Janhvi; hits and flops of star kids

Entertainment
Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday has appeared in films like Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Liger. Ananya's Dream Girl 2 was a hit
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has so far appeared in only one film, The Archies. Released on OTT, this film was a super flop
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has had some box office hits. Her films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Coolie No. 1, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were hits
Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been average at the box office. She has done films like Dhadak, Roohi, Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Ulajh
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also followed his family's tradition and entered films. His only released film so far, The Archies, was a super flop
Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor has not yet appeared in many films like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She appeared in the OTT film The Archies, which was a super flop
Pashmina Roshan, from Hrithik Roshan's family, has only appeared in one film so far. Her film Ishq Vishk Rebound flopped at the box office
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also couldn't do much. His film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fell flat at the box office
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has so far appeared in 1 film, Tadap. His work in the film was highly praised, but the movie didn't do well at the box office
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has so far appeared in only one film, Maharaja. This film was released on Netflix. Junaid's work in the film was highly praised