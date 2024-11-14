Entertainment

Children's Day 2024: Sara to Janhvi; hits and flops of star kids

Ananya Panday

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday has appeared in films like Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Liger. Ananya's Dream Girl 2 was a hit

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has so far appeared in only one film, The Archies. Released on OTT, this film was a super flop

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has had some box office hits. Her films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Coolie No. 1, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were hits

Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been average at the box office. She has done films like Dhadak, Roohi, Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Ulajh

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also followed his family's tradition and entered films. His only released film so far, The Archies, was a super flop

Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor has not yet appeared in many films like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She appeared in the OTT film The Archies, which was a super flop

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, from Hrithik Roshan's family, has only appeared in one film so far. Her film Ishq Vishk Rebound flopped at the box office

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also couldn't do much. His film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fell flat at the box office

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has so far appeared in 1 film, Tadap. His work in the film was highly praised, but the movie didn't do well at the box office

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has so far appeared in only one film, Maharaja. This film was released on Netflix. Junaid's work in the film was highly praised

