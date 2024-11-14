Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara records 72.77 per cent participation

By-elections in Wayanad and Chelakkara concluded on Wednesday (Nov 13). Wayanad witnessed a significant drop in voter turnout, with only 64.72% of eligible voters casting their votes. Meanwhile, Chelakkara saw a turnout of 72.77% as of 8 PM.

The polling process was largely peaceful, though minor disruptions occurred in the morning at a few booths due to technical glitches with voting machines, temporarily delaying the process.

Polling in Wayanad remained low throughout the day, with minimal rush observed at the booths even after the official closing time at 6 pm. The turnout percentage by constituency was as follows: Mananthavady (ST)—63.89%, Kalpetta—65.42%, Sulthan Bathery (ST)—62.66%, Thiruvambady—66.39%, Ernad—69.42%, Nilambur—61.91%, and Wandoor—64.43%.

In contrast, Chelakkara saw a record increase in voter turnout. The total number of votes cast in Chelakkara surpassed the figures from the 2021 Assembly elections.

In 2021, the constituency recorded 1,53,673 votes, but as of 6:30 PM today, 1,54,356 votes had already been cast, setting a new benchmark for voter participation.

With a higher voter turnout compared to the last Assembly elections, all major political fronts in Chelakkara are optimistic about a favorable outcome. In Wayanad, polling was briefly disrupted at 5:30 PM due to a malfunction in the VVPAT machine at Vakery HS in Sultan Bathery. However, the issue was swiftly resolved, and voting resumed without further delays.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan expressed confidence that the reduced voter turnout in Wayanad will not affect the UDF's majority. He asserted that the UDF would secure a larger margin than in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi contested the election. Satheesan also noted that polling percentages in UDF strongholds remained steady, while a decline might have occurred in NDA and LDF-dominated areas.

NDA candidate Navya Haridas stated that the decline in voter turnout in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency primarily affected the UDF. She attributed this to voter reluctance, claiming Rahul Gandhi imposed the election. Navya, while speaking to Asianer News, expressed confidence that the NDA's vote share would increase.

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri criticized Rahul Gandhi for not effectively addressing Wayanad's issues, expressing strong confidence in his victory. He questioned Rahul's contributions over the past five years, accusing the UDF of resorting to emotional appeals instead of political discourse. Sathyan mocked the UDF's campaign, saying it focused on trivial matters like showcasing Rahul eating local food. He also pointed out that Rahul was contesting from two constituencies (the other was Rae Bareli) was concealed until the Wayanad election was over.

