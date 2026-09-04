Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Sourav Ganguly Fees: Following a decade-long layoff, Bigg Boss Bangla returns to Bengali television with a brand-new season.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 premiered on Sunday and has already begun to stir up controversy within the Bigg Boss house. However, the greatest surprise of the season is arguably the 'Prince of Bengal', Sourav Ganguly, who will host Bigg Boss Bangla.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 First Week Elimination: Who's in the Dugout Zone?

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 (BB Bangla 2026) regular episodes have begun on a positive basis. The housemates are already raising the temperature inside the Bigg Boss Bangla house, with furious discussions and dramatic confrontations. The previous episode's duel between Captain Bharat Kaul and Tanushree Roy Das was one of the most memorable. Another notable highlight was the much-discussed dugout twist. Captain Bharat selected Dipendu, Durnibar, Jhimal, and Tanushree for the dugout zone, while the other housemates chose Joyita and Sohini.

With these six individuals dispatched to the dugout zones, the race for the first-week elimination has begun.

Bigg Boss Bangla 2026: How Much Does Sourav Ganguly Get Paid?

Sourav Ganguly is without a doubt one of the most memorable characters from Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. Fans are excited to see Dada take over as host over the next weekend shows, and they also want to know how much he gets paid for the show. News18 Bangla stated that Ganguly has inked a four-year agreement with Star Jalsha for Bigg Boss Bangla for ₹125 crore.