Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday is all set to join the prestigious S&P 500 Index before the market opens on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

Workday, Inc. ($WDAY) shares advanced in Monday’s premarket session after an analyst upped the enterprise platform provider's stock price target.

Wolfe Research’s Alex Zukin hiked the price target for Workday stock from $290 to $320 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock, TheFly reported. The analyst said he hasn’t been “this excited and inspired” for the software sector in a long time. 

The analyst cited improving fundamentals, an easing regulatory environment, secular artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds, and favorable capital market conditions as reasons for his optimism toward the industry.

The upward price target adjustment follows another by Mizuho Securities’ Siti Panigrahi. On Friday, the analyst lifted the price target for Workday stock from $280 to $320, also citing strengthening industry fundamentals. 

Workday also has an imminent catalyst, as it is all set to join the prestigious S&P 500 Index, before the market opens on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. The company would replace Amentum Holdings, Inc. ($AMTM), which will be relegated to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Workday stock rose over 5% to $279.91, the first trading session following the announcement regarding the S&P 500 inclusion. 

The S&P 500 Index, a market-cap-weighted index, is considered the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. It includes 500 leading companies, accounting for about 80% of the available market capitalization. 

Index inclusion is typically positive, as funds holding portfolios mirroring the index buy stocks to maintain the respective weightings of the component stocks. These stocks also benefit from increased volume and liquidity due to purchases by index funds and ETFs.

wday-sentiment.png WDAY sentiment and message volume December 16, 2024, as of 8:12 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Workday stock has turned ‘bearish’ (43/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a week ago. The message volume remained ‘normal.’

A user of the platform cited ‘huge’ insider sales for his bearishness. Another pointed to the company’s choice to look past artificial intelligence as a cause of concern.

In premarket trading, as of 8:12 a.m. ET, Workday stock climbed 0.18% to $274.17. The stock is down about a percent for the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Recent Stories

Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know AJR

Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

BREAKING: Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster, 'departure not planned, never considered stepping down' shk

Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster: 'Departure not planned, never considered stepping down'

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon