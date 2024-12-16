Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster: 'Departure not planned, never considered stepping down'

Bashar al-Assad, in his first statement since his regime fell in Syria last week, has denied a "planned" departure from his country. 

BREAKING: Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster, 'departure not planned, never considered stepping down' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

Bashar al-Assad, in his first statement since his regime fell in Syria last week, has denied a "planned" departure from his country. The 59-year-old described his evacuation from Syria as a necessary measure prompted by an onslaught of opposition fighters and drone strikes. In a statement from Russia, where he was relocated by Moscow's intervention, Assad claimed Syria is now "in the hands of terrorism."

Bashar al-Assad came to power in 2000, succeeding his father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron grip for nearly three decades. In a statement shared on the Syrian presidency's Telegram channel, Assad denied speculation that his departure was planned or involved any intention to relinquish power.

"As terrorism spread across Syria and ultimately reached Damascus on the evening of Saturday 7 December 2024, questions arose about the president's fate and whereabouts. This occurred amidst a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria," the statement reads. 

Also read: India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Assad's rule collapsed on December 8 under the pressure of a rapid offensive led by a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front affiliated with terror group Al-Qaeda, and allied factions. 

Assad revealed that he left Damascus on December 8 as opposition forces advanced into the capital. His evacuation to Russia followed drone attacks on the Russian-controlled Khmeimim airbase in Latakia. Assad said he oversaw combat operations from Latakia after fleeing Damascus but acknowledged that all military positions had collapsed.

"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8 December This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions," Assad said in a statement. 

"At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught," he added. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'You're doing it wrong, if you can't laugh...': Dell CEO Michael Dell on hustle culture in tech giants shk

'You're doing it wrong, if you can't laugh...': Dell CEO Michael Dell on hustle culture in tech giants

Half-naked Santas brave Budapest's cold weather for annual charity fun run; WATCH viral video shk

Half-naked Santas brave Budapest’s cold weather, hit streets for annual charity fun run; WATCH viral video

HISTORIC India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years snt

HISTORIC! India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years

Will not allow our land to be used against India Sri Lankan President Dissanayake assures PM Modi (WATCH) snt

'Will not allow our land to be used against India': Sri Lankan President Dissanayake assures PM Modi (WATCH)

BREAKING: At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed & wounded in Russia's Kursk region, says Ukraine shk

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed & wounded in Russia's Kursk region, says Ukraine

Recent Stories

Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know AJR

Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon