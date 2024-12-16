Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster: 'Departure not planned, never considered stepping down'

Bashar al-Assad, in his first statement since his regime fell in Syria last week, has denied a "planned" departure from his country.

Bashar al-Assad, in his first statement since his regime fell in Syria last week, has denied a "planned" departure from his country. The 59-year-old described his evacuation from Syria as a necessary measure prompted by an onslaught of opposition fighters and drone strikes. In a statement from Russia, where he was relocated by Moscow's intervention, Assad claimed Syria is now "in the hands of terrorism."

Bashar al-Assad came to power in 2000, succeeding his father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron grip for nearly three decades. In a statement shared on the Syrian presidency's Telegram channel, Assad denied speculation that his departure was planned or involved any intention to relinquish power.

"As terrorism spread across Syria and ultimately reached Damascus on the evening of Saturday 7 December 2024, questions arose about the president's fate and whereabouts. This occurred amidst a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria," the statement reads.

Also read: India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Assad's rule collapsed on December 8 under the pressure of a rapid offensive led by a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front affiliated with terror group Al-Qaeda, and allied factions.

Assad revealed that he left Damascus on December 8 as opposition forces advanced into the capital. His evacuation to Russia followed drone attacks on the Russian-controlled Khmeimim airbase in Latakia. Assad said he oversaw combat operations from Latakia after fleeing Damascus but acknowledged that all military positions had collapsed.

"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8 December This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions," Assad said in a statement.

"At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught," he added.

Latest Videos