Entertainment

Keerthy-Antony to Kriti-Pulkit: 10 Celebs who tied the knot in 2024

Many celebrities tied the knot in the entertainment industry in 2024, including 4 star kids. See the list of celebrities who got married this year.

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thaatil's Wedding

South Indian actress and producer G. Suresh's daughter, Keerthy Suresh, married Kerala-based businessman Antony Thaatil on December 12, 2024, in Goa.

Alia Kashyap & Shane Gregoire's Wedding

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia Kashyap, married her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai.

Naveen Kasturia & Shubhangi Sharma's Wedding

Actor Naveen Kasturia, known for 'Shanghai,' 'Loveshhuda,' and 'Kota Factory,' married Shubhangi Sharma on December 3, 2024.

Himansh Kohli & Vini's Wedding

Actor Himansh Kohli, known for films like 'Yaariyan,' married Vini on November 12, 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Wedding

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari married actor Siddharth on September 16, 2024.

Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat's Wedding

Actress Kriti Kharbanda married actor Pulkit Samrat on June 15, 2024, in Goa.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, married Zaheer Iqbal on April 22, 2024, in Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jacky Bhagnani's Wedding

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jacky Bhagnani married on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

Sanam Puri & Zuchobeni Tungoe's Wedding

Popular singer Sanam Puri married his long-time girlfriend, Zuchobeni Tungoe, on January 11, 2024, in Manipur.

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, married her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024, in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Game Changer to Vidaamuyarchi: 7 Exciting Pongal 2025 movie releases

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's Diet and fitness secrets OUT

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS