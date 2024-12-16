Keerthy-Antony to Kriti-Pulkit: 10 Celebs who tied the knot in 2024

Entertainment
Many celebrities tied the knot in the entertainment industry in 2024, including 4 star kids. See the list of celebrities who got married this year.
South Indian actress and producer G. Suresh's daughter, Keerthy Suresh, married Kerala-based businessman Antony Thaatil on December 12, 2024, in Goa.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia Kashyap, married her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai.
Actor Naveen Kasturia, known for 'Shanghai,' 'Loveshhuda,' and 'Kota Factory,' married Shubhangi Sharma on December 3, 2024.
Actor Himansh Kohli, known for films like 'Yaariyan,' married Vini on November 12, 2024.
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari married actor Siddharth on September 16, 2024.
Actress Kriti Kharbanda married actor Pulkit Samrat on June 15, 2024, in Goa.
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, married Zaheer Iqbal on April 22, 2024, in Mumbai.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jacky Bhagnani married on February 21, 2024, in Goa.
Popular singer Sanam Puri married his long-time girlfriend, Zuchobeni Tungoe, on January 11, 2024, in Manipur.
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, married her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024, in Mumbai.
