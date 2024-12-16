Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Analyst Philippe Houchois noted that U.S. inventory levels had risen to 96 days by November, significantly above competitors General Motors and Stellantis.

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

Shares of Ford Motor Co. fell nearly 2% premarket Monday, heading toward a potential four-month low, after Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Hold.’ 

The firm also slashed its price target from $12 to $9, citing challenges that could weigh heavily on the automaker heading into 2025.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois highlighted concerns about inventory overhang, noting that U.S. inventory levels had risen to 96 days by November, significantly above competitors General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). 

This rise in inventory comes despite a 15% growth in U.S. sales during November and a 4% year-to-date increase. 

Houchois suggested that Ford’s sustained production while supporting its lowered 2024 guidance, may lead to a tougher start in 2025.

Houchois expressed concerns about Ford’s broader challenges, including the automaker’s struggle to resize or potentially exit its European operations and ongoing discrepancies between warranty provisions and cash outflows. 

He argued that these issues, coupled with valuation concerns, could leave Ford vulnerable. 

While its valuation premium over GM has declined over time, Ford still trades at a higher multiple, reflecting misplaced expectations for improvement despite repeated missteps. 

On 2025 estimates, Ford trades at 3.7x adjusted (full form) EBIT, 6.2x earnings, and a 9% free cash flow yield, which Houchois believes limits the stock’s upside.

Ford sentiment and message volume Dec 16 premarket.png Ford sentiment and message volume Dec 16 premarket as of 8:00 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Ford turned more ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits, where the stock ranked among the top 15 trending symbols before the market opened. 

Users expressed skepticism, with one commenter predicting the stock would struggle to remain above $10 through year-end. 

Another user said the stock might not jump significantly without a “huge catalyst” or a new CEO.

Jefferies is not the only firm sounding an alarm on Ford. Wolfe Research last week flagged significant downside risks for the automaker in 2025, which is expected to be a difficult year for the industry as a whole. 

Wall Street analysts project Ford’s operating profit will decline to $9.7 billion in 2025, down from an estimated $10 billion this year. In 2023, it was $10.4 billion.

Ford’s stock has declined about 14% year-to-date, underperforming broader markets, as analysts and retail investors remain cautious about its prospects.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Recent Stories

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

BREAKING: Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster, 'departure not planned, never considered stepping down' shk

Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster: 'Departure not planned, never considered stepping down'

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath dmn

BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon