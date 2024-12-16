Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know

Many people try to book Tatkal tickets for long-distance train travel in case of emergencies. Indian Railways has recently changed the rules regarding this. It is advisable to know the rules before proceeding to book a Tatkal ticket.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 7:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

New rules for Tatkal tickets for emergency train travel

Indian Railways has changed the rules to simplify train ticket booking, especially for those with urgent travel needs.

article_image2

Indian Railways announces changes to Tatkal ticket timings

As per the new rules, Tatkal ticket booking for AC coaches starts at 10 am and for non-AC coaches at 11 am.

article_image3

Learn about the new rules for Tatkal ticket booking

A maximum of four people can be booked on a single PNR for Tatkal tickets. For more than four passengers, multiple people need to book simultaneously.

article_image4

Valid ID proof is required for Tatkal ticket booking

Government-approved ID proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport is required for Tatkal booking.

article_image5

No refund on cancellation of Tatkal tickets

No refund is issued for cancelled Tatkal tickets, except in cases of train cancellations. Tatkal and general tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website or app.

article_image6

Tips for confirmed Tatkal tickets online

For confirmed Tatkal tickets, log in early, use UPI/net banking, pre-fill passenger details, and ensure stable internet.

Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested

India's Secret Weapon? The Pulse TWT That Could Change the Battlefield

BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath

Indians lost Rs 120cr in digital arrest scam: NPCI shares common tactics used by fraudsters, tips to stay safe

'We draw inspiration from Lord Ram, Krishna, and Buddha': CM Yogi Adityanath

Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested

'Found ourselves at odds': Canada's FM Chrystia Freeland resigns citing rift with PM Trudeau; read letter

Indian-origin CEO thinks he should ‘get a green card’, Elon Musk replies; SEE viral social media exchange

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

