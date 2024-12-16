Indian Railways revamps Tatkal booking hours: All you need to know

Many people try to book Tatkal tickets for long-distance train travel in case of emergencies. Indian Railways has recently changed the rules regarding this. It is advisable to know the rules before proceeding to book a Tatkal ticket.

New rules for Tatkal tickets for emergency train travel

Indian Railways has changed the rules to simplify train ticket booking, especially for those with urgent travel needs.

Indian Railways announces changes to Tatkal ticket timings

As per the new rules, Tatkal ticket booking for AC coaches starts at 10 am and for non-AC coaches at 11 am.

Learn about the new rules for Tatkal ticket booking

A maximum of four people can be booked on a single PNR for Tatkal tickets. For more than four passengers, multiple people need to book simultaneously.

Valid ID proof is required for Tatkal ticket booking

Government-approved ID proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport is required for Tatkal booking.

No refund on cancellation of Tatkal tickets

No refund is issued for cancelled Tatkal tickets, except in cases of train cancellations. Tatkal and general tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website or app.

Tips for confirmed Tatkal tickets online

For confirmed Tatkal tickets, log in early, use UPI/net banking, pre-fill passenger details, and ensure stable internet.

