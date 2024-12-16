LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims

LeddarTech’s strategic collaboration and software licensing agreement with Texas Instrument fetched the former advanced royalty payments to facilitate joint commercialization.

LeddarTech Stock Pauses After TI Partnership Drove 500%+ Gains Last Week: Retail Sentiment Dims
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. ($LDTC) shares fell in Monday’s premarket session, giving back a fraction of the 500%+ gain they made last week.

The stock, however, is down about 27% for the year.

Quebec, Canada-based LeddarTech is an automotive software company that provides patented artificial intelligence (AI)-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. 

The company went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Prospector Capital Corp. The stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq on Dec, 22, 2023.

The recent strong gains for LeddarTech stock came on the back of positive news including a strategic collaboration agreement and a software licensing agreement with Texas Instruments, Inc. ($TXN). The licensing agreement also provided for TI making advanced royalty payments to catalyze joint commercialization. 

The financing allowed LeddarTech to amend its credit facility with the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, and also amend the agreement with initial bridge lenders, and certain members of management and the board.

Last Thursday, the company said it received the first full installment of the advanced royalty payments provided under the agreement with TI.

The stock has an upcoming catalyst this week, with the company scheduled to host an investor and business update conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday. 

ldtc-sentiment.png LDTC sentiment and message volume December 16, 2024, as of 6 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward LeddarTech stock deteriorated from ‘neutral’ a day ago to ‘bearish’ (42/100), with message volume staying ‘normal.’

In premarket trading, as of 5:37 a.m. ET, LeddarTech stock fell 4.79% to $1.79.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

Which Quantum Computing Stock Do Stocktwits Users See as the Best Long-Term Bet?

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

SoundHound AI Stock Trades At Record Highs Amid Ongoing Positive News Flow: Retail Chatter Grows Louder

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Recent Stories

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Workday Stock Bounces Higher Pre-Market After Analyst Ups Price Target: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

Ford Stock Dips Pre-Market After Jeffries Downgrade On 'More Difficult Start' To 2025: Retail Mood Dims

BREAKING: Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster, 'departure not planned, never considered stepping down' shk

Al Assad's first statement on Syria ouster: 'Departure not planned, never considered stepping down'

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath dmn

BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon