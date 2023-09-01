Bigg Boss 17: Is Seema Haider joining Salman Khan show? Here's what she revealed

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 reality series is due to debut in the coming weeks and is one of the most watched programmes in India. The social media influencer Elvish Yadav recently won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 OTT edition of the show, and fans can't wait for the start of the next season. Seema Haider, who has become a social media celebrity through her posts, is one of the names that have surfaced amid the rumours regarding the candidate list.

According to rumours, the producers of Bigg Boss 17 are doing everything in their power to produce yet another successful season of Bigg Boss. To do this, they have made sure to have actors and social media stars on the show in order to increase TRPs.Seema recently released a video of herself in which she revealed that Bigg Boss 17 has been presented to her. She also mentioned how The Kapil Sharma Show had invited her. Seema, however, claimed that she had turned down both of the offers.

Although she has been offered reality shows, Seema and her husband Sachin Meena have stated that they would not be appearing on any of them because of the ongoing investigations into her. The pair claimed that although they now won't appear in any reality shows, they might take part in such in the future. The concert has reportedly been postponed because of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023. Without a set premiere date, the show, which usually debuts at the beginning of October, has been postponed.

