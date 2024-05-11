Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances

    The lifeless body of Satya, a young man recently released on bail after being accused under the POCSO Act, was found in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. Satya's attempts to reconnect with the minor involved in the case allegedly led to confrontations with the minor's family. Satya's parents suspect foul play, prompting an investigation by authorities.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru, the lifeless body of Satya, a young man accused under the POCSO Act and released on bail just a month ago, was found under the stairs of a building on Mission Road last Friday morning. This discovery has left both locals and authorities deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding his death.

    Satya, a young man known for his odd jobs, was well-liked among the youth in his neighbourhood. However, his life took a tragic turn when he was accused of a crime under the POCSO Act. Last year, a complaint was filed against Satya by the family of a minor, alleging misconduct. Consequently, Satya was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation

    After being granted bail just a month ago, Satya's attempts to reconnect with the minor reportedly led to confrontations with the minor's family. It is alleged that tensions escalated between Satya and the family members, culminating in his untimely demise.

    Karnataka: Woman behind POSCO against BS Yediyurappa has filed nearly 50 cases against big names since 2015

    Satya's parents have voiced their suspicions, alleging foul play by members of the minor's family. As a result, a case has been registered at the Sampangiramanagar police station, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding Satya's death have commenced.

    Officials have characterized the case as unusual and have assured the public that they are diligently pursuing all leads to uncover the truth behind Satya's demise. The police have shifted the deceased's body to the hospital for further examination.

