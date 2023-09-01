Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi LEAKED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Kushi Is Available For Free Download Online: On the first day of the film's release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated cop-action drama was pirated online for free in HD quality.

    Kushi LEAKED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's rom-com on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    The film Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda, was released today, September 1. Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, has received great reviews from fans and audiences alike. Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, and Jayaram all play prominent parts in the film. It's mainly a love tale and the first from the Telugu cinema industry in a long time.

    The relationship between Samantha and Vijay is the centrepiece of Kushi, and according to those who saw the first-day, first-show, it is a genuine celebration of love with a significant societal message. Unfortunately for the filmmakers, Kushi has been released online in HD on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The movie's leak on the first day will undoubtedly ruin the box office industry.

    Kushi has started the Telugu Box Office on a high note this Friday. In India, the love tale is estimated to earn between Rs 10 and 12 crore nett.

    Kushi Story: 
    Samantha and Vijay play two professionals who fall in love in Kashmir. While Samantha tries to fool everyone by appearing to be a Muslim woman from Pakistan, everything works out in the end. Their parents, however, make their path to marriage difficult. Vijay portrays the son of an agnostic, while Samantha is the daughter of a well-known spiritual preacher.

    Kushi was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release. 

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past. However, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
