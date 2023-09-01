Jawan: Here's how much FEE Nayanthara charged for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Nayanthara is one of the biggest superstars down South. As Jawan marks her pan-Indian debut, the actress has charged a massive fee to star in the film. Jawan, helmed by Atlee, is touted to be a massive action entertainer, which is all set to release in theatres on September 7. According to a report by Siasat.com, Nayanthara has charged a whopping amount of Rs 11 crores for Jawan. However, there has yet to be a confirmation of this.

Yesterday, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The trailer arrived a day after the grand Jawan audio launch and a little over a month after SRK released the Jawan prevue. At the audio launch, Shah Rukh was all praise for the team behind the making of the film.



At the launch, Shah Rukh also shared a special message for Anirudh R, the music composer of Jawan.“I remember Atlee sir telling me that, there is this young kid, I have seen him like a baby ‘Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri di’, and from that time I have been wanting to meet him and Atlee sir told me there this young kid can we do one song with him in the Tamil version and the Hindi version and I said no we have to do all the songs with only Annirudh and the amount of hard work he has put in, Thank you, Annirudh, I love you so much. And a big gratitude and love to your parents to both father and mother. Thank you sir and ma’am.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.