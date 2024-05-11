Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct

    A government prosecutor named Shriram in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of coercing a woman into sexual acts under the guise of legal assistance. The victim filed a complaint alleging Shriram made inappropriate advances and forced her to accompany him to a lodge. Video evidence led to Shriram's arrest, sparking concerns about safety in seeking legal help.

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct
    A government prosecutor has been apprehended by the Cottonpet Police Station in Bengaluru on grave charges of misconduct. The individual in question, named Shriram, is alleged to have compelled a woman to accompany him to a lodge and coerced her into participating in sexual acts.

    The incident came to light when a 32-year-old woman filed a complaint against Shriram, alleging that she had visited his office to obtain a copy of a bail order to file an appeal in the High Court. However, instead of assisting her with the legal matter, Shriram purportedly made inappropriate advances towards her.

    According to the complaint filed by the victim, Shriram insisted on discussing legal fees outside the court premises. Subsequently, he allegedly coerced her into accompanying him to a lodge on Cottonpet Road under the pretext of resolving the legal issue. Despite the victim's protests, Shriram reportedly forcibly pulled her into a room, where he made unwanted advances towards her.

    Distressed by the ordeal, the victim confided in her husband about the incident. Upon learning of the situation, a friend of the victim's husband intervened and captured footage of Shriram's alleged misconduct on his mobile phone. In the video, Shriram can be seen attempting to coerce the victim.

    Upon being confronted, Shriram attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by members of the public who had gathered nearby. He was subsequently handed over to the police, where he stands accused of his actions. The victim's complaint has led to the registration of a case against Shriram, who has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The authorities have confirmed that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

    The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the legal community in Bengaluru, raising concerns about the safety and integrity of individuals seeking legal assistance.

